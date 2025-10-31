Haywards Heath celebrates success at the South & South East in Bloom Awards 2025

Haywards Heath Town Council Groundstaff accepting the South & South East In Bloom Award for Western Road Cemetery

Haywards Heath is once again celebrating success after winning multiple accolades at the South & South East in Bloom Awards 2025, a prestigious initiative that recognises communities making sustainable and positive improvements to their local environments.

The town proudly achieved Gold for its Western Road Cemetery for the second consecutive year - a testament to the dedicated efforts of volunteers and Town Council staff who maintain this much-loved and peaceful space with care and respect for both nature and the community.

In addition to this outstanding achievement, Haywards Heath also received several awards in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category:

• Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods – Outstanding

Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods accepting their South & South East In Bloom Award

• Friends of Your Edible Community Garden – Advancing

• New Friends of Scrase Valley Orchard – Advancing

These awards recognise the incredible work of local volunteer groups who dedicate their time to enhancing biodiversity, protecting wildlife habitats, and creating welcoming green spaces for residents and visitors alike. Haywards Heath Town Council extends warm congratulations to all involved. This is the first year that the Edible Community Garden and Scrase Valley Orchard have taken part in the awards, and earning this status is a great accomplishment.

Haywards Heath in Bloom, a volunteer-led committee, continues to play a vital role in the town’s environmental achievements. The group is passionate about gardening, protecting green spaces, and keeping the town clean, colourful, and thriving.

Friends of Your Edible Community Garden accepting their South & South East In Bloom Award

Chair of Haywards Heath in Bloom, Cllr Sandy Ellis, said: “I am delighted to hear that our town has earned another Gold! Well done and thank you to the small team of Town Council Groundstaff that never fail to impress us all, and to all the Friends who also earned a Neighbourhood award: these are truly deserved for the way you have transformed, enhanced and maintained these green spaces for everyone to enjoy around the town. That's the power of friendship and volunteering at its best. Congratulations to everyone on your successes. It’s very much appreciated by the whole community.”

New members are always welcome to join Haywards Heath in Bloom. To find out more or get involved, please visit the www.haywardsheath.gov.uk/haywards-heath-in-bloom