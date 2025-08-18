Haywards Heath commemorates 80th anniversary of VJ Day
The ceremony included a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths in honour of all who served and sacrificed in the Far East.
Town Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, opened the event with a heartfelt speech. He shared: “VJ Day is a moment to reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who served in the Far East. Many endured unimaginable hardship — fighting in dense jungles, surviving prisoner-of-war camps, and facing the brutal realities of war.
"Their stories are etched into the fabric of our history, and it is our duty to ensure they are never forgotten. Each wreath we laid is a symbol of gratitude, a tribute to lives lost, and a promise to uphold the values for which they fought: freedom, dignity, and peace.”
Charles Solomon offered a poignant reading, and among those who laid wreaths was Dave Collins, BEM.
The commemoration concluded with all in attendance joining together to sing the National Anthem - a unified expression of remembrance, pride, and gratitude.
VJ Day marks the day Japan announced its surrender to the Allies in 1945, bringing the Second World War to a close. On this significant anniversary, we remember with deep respect and enduring gratitude.