Haywards Heath commemorates 80th anniversary of VJ Day

On Friday, August 15, Haywards Heath Town Council held a solemn commemoration at the Muster Green War Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day - Victory over Japan Day - which signifies the end of the Second World War.

The ceremony included a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths in honour of all who served and sacrificed in the Far East.

Town Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, opened the event with a heartfelt speech. He shared: “VJ Day is a moment to reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who served in the Far East. Many endured unimaginable hardship — fighting in dense jungles, surviving prisoner-of-war camps, and facing the brutal realities of war.

"Their stories are etched into the fabric of our history, and it is our duty to ensure they are never forgotten. Each wreath we laid is a symbol of gratitude, a tribute to lives lost, and a promise to uphold the values for which they fought: freedom, dignity, and peace.”

Town Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, and Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr Abdul Bashar, alongside those in attendance at the War Memorial at Muster Green for VJ Day.

Charles Solomon offered a poignant reading, and among those who laid wreaths was Dave Collins, BEM.

The commemoration concluded with all in attendance joining together to sing the National Anthem - a unified expression of remembrance, pride, and gratitude.

VJ Day marks the day Japan announced its surrender to the Allies in 1945, bringing the Second World War to a close. On this significant anniversary, we remember with deep respect and enduring gratitude.