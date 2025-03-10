Haywards Heath Community Awards celebrate local heroes

The event was generously sponsored by The Orchards Shopping Centre, who provided prizes for the winners and highly commended individuals. Winners received a voucher, a framed certificate, and a trophy, while highly commended recipients received a framed certificate and a voucher. The prizes were presented by Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield. Nominations were made by members of the public, with the winners chosen by a judging panel consisting of Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, Town Mayor; Cllr Duncan Pascoe, Deputy Mayor; Katie Rabone from Community People; and Nicky Dodds from Clarion Futures.

Volunteer of the Year (in association with Community People)

Winner: Fred ThomasHighly Commended: Valerie UptonFred Thomas was celebrated for his exceptional dedication to the Haywards Heath Scouting community, where he has served for over 20 years. His leadership and commitment have positively impacted the lives of over 3,000 young people. Fred has been an exemplary figure in the Scout community, selflessly devoting his time, energy, and passion to shaping the lives of countless young individuals. His unwavering commitment to fostering character development, instilling values of integrity and service, and promoting outdoor education has had a profound and lasting impact on the youth he has mentored. Valerie Upton was recognised for her tireless volunteer work with multiple charities, including MSOPC, the Royal British Legion, and her contributions to the local community through various roles. Val works tirelessly volunteering for many charities and has been vice chairman and director for MSOPC for at least 10 years.

Sportsperson of the Year (in association with Active Haywards Heath)

Winner: Ben HarraganHighly Commended: Mark ParsonsBen Harragan received accolades for his efforts in organising fishing events that have positively impacted many children and parents, helping them gain confidence and enjoy the benefits of fishing. Ben and his team donate their time, equipment, and resources to ensure that many kids and adults can experience the positive benefits of fishing. Mark Parsons was commended for his long-standing commitment to refereeing football in the Mid Sussex area, enabling people of all ages to enjoy the sport. Mark has refereed football at both adult and youth levels for the past 20 years.

Outstanding Young Person

Winner: Connor CarruthersHighly Commended: Maximilian Armani StylesConnor Carruthers was honored for his passion for conservation and his work with local conservation groups, as well as his initiative in creating a documentary to educate the public about environmental issues. Connor is hands-on in two local conservation groups and has been volunteering since 2021. He also took on the challenge of applying for the Wakehurst work experience and was fortunate to secure a week's experience with the horticultural team. Maximilian Armani Styles was recognised for his remarkable academic achievements and dedication to sports, demonstrating outstanding motivation and care for his fellow students and team members. Max has made incredible efforts in his education after being home-schooled during his GCSEs and is very motivated with his futsal and football at Haywards Heath College.

Outstanding Adult Award

Winner: Heather CooperHighly Commended: Murray CrumpHeather Cooper was celebrated for her work with Haywards Heath’s Food and Baby Bank, her organisation of community events like the Teddy’s Bear Picnic, and her unwavering support for families in need. Heather is the hub of the community for Haywards Heath’s Food and Baby Bank and goes to great lengths for families who need extra help. Murray Crump was commended for his contributions to local allotments and community gardening initiatives, as well as his efforts to raise awareness about the importance of allotments in the community. Murray has created a wonderful local community garden at America Lane allotments and has organised many charitable community activities.

Business Award (Community Involvement)

Winner: Petrina Wickens, Christmas WishesHighly Commended: Brock TaylorPetrina Wickens was honoured for her charity work through Christmas Wishes, supporting families with gifts and food hampers during the holiday season. Petrina created Christmas Wishes 11 years ago and has supported families in Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, and Hurstpierpoint. Brock Taylor was recognised for their support of Haywards Heath In Bloom and other community gardening projects, helping to foster a greener and more vibrant community. Brock Taylor has shown outstanding support for HHIB and understands the passion that Haywards Heath residents have for greening the town and protecting the environment.

Mayor's Award

Winners: Pat and Chris CroftThe Mayor's Award, chosen by Town Mayor Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, was presented to Pat and Chris Croft for their significant contributions to the town and local community. Pat and Chris are unassuming individuals who are easy to overlook but harder to recognise. They have strength and service, turning up everywhere and being hugely involved with horticulture, including Grove Garden, helping Nigel Ryan, digging, and advising others. They help with the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, support charity events, and assisted with the setting up of Roy Randall's Christmas Tribute. Their superpower is turning up and rolling up their sleeves, making them pillars of the community. Strengthening the community starts at home.

The event was a heartwarming celebration of the spirit of community and volunteerism that thrives in Haywards Heath. The Town Council extends its gratitude to all the nominees and winners for their invaluable contributions.

For more information, please contact: Haywards Heath Town Council, Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1BA, call 01444 455694 or email [email protected]

1 . Contributed Valerie Upton Volunteer of the Year in Association with Community People Highly Commended Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Pat and Chris Croft- Mayors Award Winners Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Connor Carruthers Outstanding Young Person Winner Photo: Submitted