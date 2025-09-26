Haywards Heath Cubs learn practical skills at ‘How To Basically’ workshop
Led by Justin Kelly and his team of instructors, the Cubs worked in a series of workstations, each focused on essential DIY techniques including breaking down wooden pallets, sawing timber and even operating power tools. The Cubs were able to learn under close supervision while having plenty of fun. After splitting Cubs into small groups, each station had the benefit of an instructor as well as a Leader/adult on hand to guide and encourage them.
The emphasis throughout the evening was not only on developing new skills but also on teamwork, safety, and building confidence. Smiles, concentration, and the buzz of achievement filled the workshop as Cubs built their own storage boxes.
The 5th Haywards Heath Cubs would like to thank Justin Kelly and the How To Basically team for hosting such a rewarding experience. For more information about the workshops, visit: www.howtobasically.co.uk