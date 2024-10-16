Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor joins AGE UK to promote activities and services for older people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Deputy Mayor of Haywards Heath was joined by senior staff from AGE UK, West Sussex, Brighton and Hove on the Mid Downs Radio at the Princess Royal Hospital, where they discussed the range of help, services and activities available for the elderly in Mid Sussex at Lamb House in Haywards Heath.

Cllr Duncan Pascoe, Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor, says: “It was a pleasure to be invited back on Mid-Downs Radio, hosted by the wonderful Wendy Swinton-Eagle.

"I was joined by Sara Smart and Richard Harris from Age UK and the whole show was centred around services for older people locally.

"We discussed and provided a lot of information for older listeners to let them know about the range of services and activities locally hosted by Age UK at their lovely centre in Haywards Heath.

Deputy Mayor Duncan with Sara and Richard from AGE UK & Radio Host Wendy at Mid Downs Radio

"I also got the opportunity to speak about Alzheimer's Society, as the Mayor's Civic charity this year, and why it's important to support services for people with dementia.

"One in three people will develop dementia in the UK and raising money for the Alzheimer's Society will improve research into earlier diagnosis and treatment. It was so helpful having Age UK on the show, as there are a lot of complementary services offered locally including the Mid-Sussex Dementia Forum, which meets monthly and provides a platform for local people with this condition and their families to discuss issues they're facing. The Forum is held at Lamb House in Haywards Heath.

"We had a really good discussion on Mid Downes Radio and a lot of fun in between music. I hope to be invited back on the show again soon!”

Lamb House is AGE UK’s Centre for Mid Sussex at 2 Kleinwort CloseButlers Green Road, Haywards Heath. It includes a café serving a wide selection of drinks, cakes and meals and runs a range of regular activities and services including Knit and Natter, Tai Chi, Stretch & Tone, Gardening Club, Art Classes, and Chiropodist and Hairdresser visits. The centre also hosts regular events, including Musical Bingo, Air Fryer Cooking Demonstrations and Digital Support.

The activity and visit schedule for AGE UK's Lamb House

Mid Downs Radio broadcasts live from its studio at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. You can tune in on 1350 AM or find out more by visiting https://www.mdr.org.uk/

Sara Smart is the Senior Community Developer for AGE UK Mid Sussex. She operates out of Lamb House, which is AGE UK’s Centre for West Sussex, Brighton and Hove. For more information on the services they provide, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/westsussexbrightonhove or contact her by email [email protected]

The Mid Sussex Dementia Forum is run by Tim Wilkins, is the Alzheimer’s Society’s Service User Involvement Officer, West Sussex. You can contact Tim by email at [email protected] or for more help, call the Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Connect Support Line on 0333 150 3456.

To find out more about Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support and what is available locally, visit alzheimers.org.uk