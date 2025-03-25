Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor to run Brighton Marathon to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society

Haywards Heath Deputy Mayor Councillor Duncan Pascoe will be running the Brighton Marathon to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Cllr Pascoe, who will be running his first marathon at the April 6th event, said he was raising funds to support his local community: "I think the Alzheimer's Society is an incredibly important organisation to support. One in three people today will develop dementia in their lifetime and nearly a million people are currently living with dementia in the UK. A timely and accurate diagnosis is crucial to accessing treatment and support that can help people manage dementia symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.

"I am running the Brighton Marathon to spotlight the charity and all the work they do. I would be grateful for any support or donation you can offer."

The Society hosts a range of activities in Haywards Heath and Mid Sussex, including a local dementia forum that enables those living with dementia to make friends, share experiences, influence change and make a difference to attitudes and communities.

For more information on Alzheimer's Society and what they do locally:

www.alzheimers.org.uk or contact the Mid Sussex Dementia Forum: [email protected]