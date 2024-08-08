Haywards Heath Fire Station Open Day August 24th!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath Fire Station are holding their annual Open Day on August 24th, you won’t want to miss it!

Hayward’s Heath Fire Station have their Open Day on August 24th!

Lots to do and see including demonstrations (ladders, car cutting, chip pan fire, rope rescue), sit on our fire engines, see our specialist vehicles, meet our crews, SECAMB HART team, and Sussex Police! Meet our four legged OK9 service well-being dogs and the Search Dog Sussex team too! (And lots, lots more!)

Plenty to keep everyone entertained, plus food, drinks, ice cream and coffee available on the day too.

10.30 - 11.30 for families with additional needs and SEN members.

11.30 - 16.00 open for all!