Haywards Heath Holocaust Memorial Service

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield comments ‘Our world is beautiful yet humanity never takes a break from war and only seems to make short pauses from the depraved and sickening lure of fascism. Fascism is the vortex of the lowest human common denominators, greed, hate, entitlement, selfishness, misrepresentation, othering, lies, cruelty, ingratitude, theft, aggression, unfairness, corruption, deliberately looking away from reality and responsibilities. I don’t know how the other People of the Book approach this, but I as a Christian I recognise the characteristics of the biblical Devil when I see them. Fascism typically leads to Genocides. And that’s why we gathered today. From the Bosnian Genocide of the early Nineties, to the Holocaust of WWII, to the Rwanda Genocide of 1994, and all the genocides of history, there are at least 2 lessons to learn: -1 Peace and Democracy are fragile and need constant reinforcement. -2 Discrimination is a slippery slope. Holocaust Remembrance Day is a yearly reminder of these lessons so that we keep on the path or get back onto the path that leads to joyful, wholesome, and peaceful lives for all.’

The ceremony, themed "For a Better Future," began with an introduction by Fr. Martin Morgan, who emphasized the importance of unity and remembrance in the face of ongoing conflicts and human suffering. He called for solidarity against anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim hate, urging the community to stand together against all forms of prejudice and hatred. The memorial brought together different faiths, creating unity in the hope for a better future.

The Mayor of Haywards Heath, Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield, welcomed attendees on behalf of the Town Council, followed by a welcome from the Chair of Mid Sussex District Council, Cllr Rodney Jackson. Prayers were then offered by the respected Imam of the Haywards Heath Mosque.

A poignant moment followed as stones and flowers were laid in the Town Hall, symbolizing remembrance and respect for the victims. The Mayor led the assembled crowd in this solemn act of commemoration.

The theme of this year's National Holocaust Memorial Day, "For a Better Future," was brought to life by pupils from local schools. Students from Oathall Community College and Great Walstead School delivered powerful readings, challenging their elders to remember history and strive for a world free from hatred and violence.

The event featured moving poetry readings, including Elie Wiesel's "Never Shall I Forget That Night," read by Sylvia Morgan, and "Tormented Hearts" by Misba Sheikh, read by Irene Balls. These readings highlighted the enduring pain and suffering caused by genocide and the importance of remembrance.

The Great Walstead choir performed "Shalom, My Friends" and "Salam, My Friends," offering a message of peace and unity. A Christian prayer for victims of the Holocaust and genocide was also included, followed by the Jewish Kaddish prayer for the dead, read by Robert Feld.

The event concluded with a presentation by Anita Peleg, whose mother survived Auschwitz, sharing her personal story and the importance of remembering the past to build a better future. The presentation was poignant and moving.

The Mayor of Haywards Heath brought the memorial to a close, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of commitment to fostering a world where such atrocities never happen again.

To find out more about the Holocaust Memorial Day, please visit https://hmd.org.uk/ukhmd/.

