Haywards Heath Mayor surprises Crossway’s resident Dora for her 100th birthday!

The Mayor of Haywards Heath was thrilled to turn up as a special surprise guest at a 100th birthday party for Mrs Dora Durrant at Crossway’s Residential Care Home.

The Mayor joined Dora’s family and staff in a fun filled afternoon party, with cards, flowers and presents, singing, dancing and delicious cakes and treats.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, says:

“I had the privilege to attend Dora’s 100th Birthday Party at the Crossways Care Home in Lindfield.

"The afternoon went like a dream. Dora is a stunningly beautiful lady, all smiles and elegance.

"After singing along to Que Sera Sera and more old hits, we all happily sang and danced the afternoon away, with Dora enjoying the afternoon in the company of her son and daughter-in-law, the residents and the lovely staff from the home.

"Dora thanked everyone for the party and her cake and her treasured birthday card from the King and the Queen was proudly on display by the cake.

Kelvin, the care manager, and his team took great care of us all with their usual kindness, gentleness and professionalism. It was a joyful afternoon celebrating a special birthday for a very special lady!”

Dora was born in Ramsey, Huntingdon, one of ten children. She moved to Burgess Hill when she married in 1959 and lived there for 63 happy years, bringing up her family and as an active member of the local Baptist Church. Dora moved to Crossways two and a half years ago.

Crossway’s Care Manager, Kelvin Amoorthasamy added: “Dora had a lovely day of Celebrations at Crossways Care Home for her 100th birthday.

"We arranged a surprise party for Dora in the afternoon, with Richard Ratcliffe aka Mr Shiny Shoes, providing musical entertainment for Dora and the residents.

"The Home was decorated, and Dora was especially delighted when the Mayor of Haywards Heath turned up to see her (we had kept this as a very special additional surprise).

"We are most grateful for to Madam Mayor for coming to Crossways to see Dora on her 100th Birthday and for helping to make the day so special.”

Special centenarian, Dora, also added: “There’s so much love - it takes love to go out, buy a card, write the message and post it.

"Thanks be to God who has blessed me, to him be praise and for staff at Crossways who have kept me well and for a lovely surprise celebration!”