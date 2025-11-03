Haywards Heath Mayor’s Charity Quiz Night raises over £1,750 for local children’s charity

Town Mayor of Haywards Heath, his Consort, and Ambassadors of the Dame Vera Lynn Childrens Charity at the Quiz Night

The Mayor’s Charity Quiz Night, held on Friday, October 17 at Haywards Heath Town Hall, proved a fantastic success, raising over £1,750 for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

The evening, organised by Haywards Heath Town Council, brought together 11 lively teams of six for a fun-filled night of trivia, laughter, and community spirit. Guests enjoyed a welcome drink on arrival and a delicious charcuterie board for each table.

Cllr Nick Chapman took on the role of Quiz Master, with rounds covering a wide variety of topics, including general knowledge, food and drink, literature and TV theme tunes! Attendees also participated in an Up/Down Quiz, to test their knowledge on the top streamed Dame Vera Lynn songs which added to the entertainment, helping to boost the total raised for this worthy cause. The evening concluded with the drawing of the raffle, which featured a huge variety of prizes, kindly donated by local businesses.

A wide variety of teams took part in the quiz, with some interesting team names, including: Duncan Disorderly, Quizzer Sisters, Rock the Whippet and Not the Calendar Girls. Local Councillors came together to enter their own team, Blankety Blank!

Teams at the Mayor's Charity Quiz Night

The winners of the quiz night were The Parishioners, made up of Fr Edward Pritchett and members of St Wilfrid’s Church. The winning team each received a bottle of prosecco, which was generously donated by Grape and Grain, Haywards Heath’s independent wine bar and merchant.

All proceeds from the event will support the Mayor’s charity of the year, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, which provides life-changing early intervention services for children under five with cerebral palsy, chromosome abnormalities, and rare genetic disorders. Two ambassadors from the charity attended the quiz night and joined the Mayor’s team, taking a moment to speak to the room about the vital work the charity does. Their bespoke therapy programmes – including physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, music therapy, and speech & language support – empower children across the South East to reach their full potential.

Cllr Duncan Pascoe, the Mayor of Haywards Heath, said: “I’m overjoyed with the turnout and generosity shown at our Quiz Night. It was a wonderful evening of fun and friendship, all in support of an incredible charity making such a difference to young lives. My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who took part, donated, and helped make the night such a success. The evening would not have been possible without the Town Hall team both organising the event and volunteering their time on the evening.”

The evening was sponsored by P&S Gallagher, who even entered their own team - The Gallagher Greats! P & S Gallagher is one of the leading funeral service companies in Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and Mid Sussex.

The Quiz Masters at the Mayor's Charity Quiz Night

Steven Trice, Town Clerk for Haywards Heath, comments: “It was brilliant to see so many members of our local community support this event. Our thanks goes to the wonderful team at P&S Gallagher for sponsoring the evening and to all the local business who kindly donated prizes. We look forward to seeing everyone at our next event!”.

For more information about the Mayor’s Charity, please visit https://dvlcc.org.uk/