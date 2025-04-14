Haywards Heath Mayor's Quiz Night raises more than £1,000 for Alzheimer's Society

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended and supported the charity fundraising night. "This is a cause close to many families in our community, and together, we are making strides in raising awareness and funds to support those living with dementia. I am thrilled we’ve raised over £1,000 for such an important cause" she said.

The evening featured a lively quiz hosted by Cllr Nick Chapman, who kept the participants engaged and entertained. The event was generously sponsored by Gray Hooper Holt LLP, whose support was instrumental in maximizing the funds raised.

Raffle Prizes and Donations: The raffle was a highlight of the night, featuring an array of wonderful prizes donated by local businesses and organisations, including:

Wakehurst Place : Day tickets for two people

: Day tickets for two people Devil’s Dyke Distillery : Visit for two

: Visit for two Harry Batten Cakes : Brownies

: Brownies Borde Hill : Family day ticket

: Family day ticket Pampa Kitchen and Grill : Lunch set menu for two

: Lunch set menu for two Phase Photography : Studio experience voucher

: Studio experience voucher Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens : Family day ticket

: Family day ticket David Lloyd Wickwoods : Day pass for two

: Day pass for two Minka Coffee : £15 voucher

: £15 voucher Fun Pots : Studio fees for four

: Studio fees for four The Picture House Uckfield : Two children’s tickets

: Two children’s tickets The Observatory Science Centre : Family of four gift ticket

: Family of four gift ticket Tisshaws Solicitors : Marks and Spencer hamper

: Marks and Spencer hamper Town Council Staff and Councillors : A selection of hampers

: A selection of hampers Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield: Bottle of Taylor’s Late Bottled Vintage Port 2018

The generous contributions made the raffle a highlight of the evening and significantly boosted our fundraising efforts.

The Mayor extended special thanks to the Town Hall team for their dedication in organising the event, sourcing raffle prizes, and volunteering their time. She also acknowledged the volunteers from the Alzheimer's Society for their unwavering support.

Attendees enjoyed a delicious fish and chip dinner provided by The Village Chippy, adding to the evening's enjoyment. The freshly cooked fish and chips were a hit among the guests, providing a warm and hearty meal that complemented the lively atmosphere of the quiz night. Attendees enjoyed the delicious meal, which contributed to the overall success and enjoyment of the event. The Village Chippy's participation was greatly appreciated, and their culinary contribution helped make the night memorable for everyone involved.

The funds raised from the Quiz Night will make a significant impact on the lives of those living with dementia and their families. The Alzheimer's Society continues to provide essential support services, from personalised advice to opportunities for social connection. These services include:

Dementia Support Line : Offering personalised information, support, and advice.

: Offering personalised information, support, and advice. Local Support Services : Providing in-person visits and opportunities to connect with others.

: Providing in-person visits and opportunities to connect with others. Research and Awareness: Funding research to find a cure and raising awareness about living well with dementia.

For more information about the Alzheimer's Society and how you can support their work, visit www.alzheimers.org.uk.

