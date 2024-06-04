Haywards Heath performance arts students shine on West End stage
The event, held at His Majesty’s Theatre, saw the group perform alongside hundreds of other students from Stagecoach Performing Arts schools from the UK and Germany.
Their Powerful and innovative performance was to the soundtrack of artists which included Soarele și Luna by Pasha Parfeni , Queen of Kings by Alessandra Mele, “Just Evil by Infraction and Falling Dark Techno by Infraction x Aim To Head.
This West End showcase serves as a testament to the students creativity, courage, and skill development, fostering an environment of growth and artistic expression.
Jane Shakespeare-Kearns, Principal of Stagecoach Haywards Heath, said: “In our fifteenth year of running Stagecoach Performing Arts in Haywards Heath, we were so excited to be performing in London’s West End for the eighth time. It is a fantastic experience for our students and an event they will never forget.”