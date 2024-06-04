Haywards Heath performance arts students shine on West End stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts School in Haywards Heath showcased their performance talents on stage in London’s West End.

The event, held at His Majesty’s Theatre, saw the group perform alongside hundreds of other students from Stagecoach Performing Arts schools from the UK and Germany.

Their Powerful and innovative performance was to the soundtrack of artists which included Soarele și Luna by Pasha Parfeni , Queen of Kings by Alessandra Mele, “Just Evil by Infraction and Falling Dark Techno by Infraction x Aim To Head.

This West End showcase serves as a testament to the students creativity, courage, and skill development, fostering an environment of growth and artistic expression.

