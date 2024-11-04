Haywards Heath Remembrance Service date

Haywards Heath Town Council invite the community to our Remembrance Sunday Service for Haywards Heath at the War Memorial on Muster Green. The Service will take place on Sunday, November 10 and begin at 10.45am to observe the two-minutes silence at 11am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conducted by Fr Edward Pritchett, the Remembrance Service will be attended by local dignitaries and Councillors, members of the Armed Forces, the Royal British Legion, youth organisations, local groups and members of the public.

The Order of Service for this Sunday’s Remembrance Service is available to download on the Haywards Heath Town Council Website. Printed Orders of Service will additionally be handed out before the service begins if required.

Everyone is welcome to attend to mark this special day in our history.