Haywards Heath rooms with a view up for auction

A six-floor flat with panoramic views over Haywards Heath is coming up for auction next month.

Two-bedroom 18 Stockwell Court in Gower Road, is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

it is listed with a leasehold guide price of £95,000 to £100,000 and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday, November 1.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This purpose-built flat offers light and spacious accommodation and has panoramic views over the town centre and surrounding countryside from all rooms.

AUCTION: 18 Stockwell Court in Gower Road, Haywards Heath.

“Situated in the heart of the town, the flat also has an allocated parking space, accessed via the first floor car deck.

“Although now in need of redecoration and some updating, this flat will make an excellent home once works have been completed.”

The property is located close to the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities, including the mainline station, and has excellent road links to London, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A23 and M23.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/253/48/

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.