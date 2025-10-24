Haywards Heath stroke survivor Jason Parker appointed Chair of Trustees at the Stroke Association

A Haywards Heath stroke survivor has been appointed Chair of Trustees at the UK’s only charity providing life-long support for all stroke survivors and their families.

Jason Parker’s personal experience of stroke and recovery will be invaluable when he takes the helm at the Stroke Association in January.

Jason had a stroke six years ago at the age of 45. He was paralysed and wheelchair-bound and it had an enormous impact on his mental health however he has now made a good recovery and uses his experience to help other stroke survivors.

Not only does Jason bring passion and lived experience to the role, he also brings extensive leadership and business expertise as a Senior Partner at KPMG, with 28 years' experience primarily in healthcare looking after senior relationships across NHS England and the Care Quality Commission.

Passionate: Jason will bring his lived experience to the role

Jason had his stroke – a bleed the size of a tennis ball in his brain - while raking leaves in his garden of his home in Bolney in December 2019. It was caused by an Arterial Venous Malformation or AVM, a naturally occurring tangle of blood vessels in the brain, which suddenly burst.

Jason said it took “repetition and stubbornness” to rebuild his stamina and strength after the stroke and in April this year ran the Brighton Marathon to raise funds for the Stroke Association.

“It is a huge privilege to take on this role – a job that I would never have dreamed of doing before my major stroke,” said Jason.

“Having experienced at first hand the devastation that stroke brings to physical and mental health for both the individual and their support network, I have been determined to do all I can to spread awareness and support anyone equally impacted, irrespective of background or post code.

Struggle: Jason had to learn to walk again after his stroke

“In uncertain economic and geopolitical times, we have a huge opportunity to be a force for good, providing hope, challenging inequity and rebuilding lives. I will be as tireless in pushing for change as I was in learning to walk again.”

Jason recently stepped down as Chair of the neonatal charity, Bliss, where he helped it navigate financial challenges, and oversaw the building of a diverse and inclusive Board.

Jason, who succeeds Stephen King as Chair, has been supporting the Stroke Association for the last 18 months as an independent advisor to the Audit and Risk and Finance Committees, as well as a campaigner, fundraiser and public speaker at a number of events.

Juliet Bouverie OBE, CEO of the Stroke Association, said: “Jason’s experience of stroke and his recovery, combined with his professional expertise, leadership qualities and growth mindset, make him a compelling choice to guide our charity into its next phase.

Dogged determination: the desire to walk his cockapoo Ralph gave Jason hope after his stroke

“We wanted someone with lived experience but also a proven track record of innovation and someone who leads with inclusion and diversity of thought. Jason was the stand-out candidate in this regard.

“As we move into an exciting chapter with our new Chair, I look forward to seeing Jason’s extensive experience, leadership, and lived experience helping us to tackle the devastation of stroke and grow the charity’s reach, influence and impact for stroke survivors and their families.”

For more information about stroke and the support services for survivors and carers in Sussex, visit www.stroke.org.uk or call the Stroke Support Helpline on 0303 3033 100.