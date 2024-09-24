Haywards Heath takes home three Golds and wins Large Town of the Year in the South and South East In Bloom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywards Heath Town Council and it’s In Bloom committee are thrilled to announce that Haywards Heath has had its most outstanding year in the South & South East In Bloom Awards 2024, winning 3 Gold awards for Haywards Heath Town, Muster Green and Western Road Cemetery and taking home the Large Town of the Year award for 2024!

Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee Chair, Cllr Sandy Ellis, says:

“My goodness, our hearts are brimming with joy and pride on hearing this wonderful news. Everyone in our Town, but particularly our wonderful Grounds Team, have worked so hard to achieve this success. The entire community of Haywards Heath pulled together to ensure our town looked so beautiful for our entry, involving the Town Council, community groups, schools, businesses, volunteers, the In Bloom committee and residents, all in the theme of friendship. What a brilliant achievement by the wonderful community of Haywards Heath and congratulations to us all!

“Firstly, I would like to pay thanks to the dedicated and hard-working Grounds Team at the Town Council, who ensure the beauty of our green spaces and so much more in Haywards Heath. My thanks also go to my fellow committee members from the Haywards Heath In Bloom committee and our administrator Brenda, for all the hard work and efforts for our community. Thank you to the many volunteers, residents, businesses and organisations who support the Town Council’s initiatives and to all the litter picking heroes, the allotment communities, the many school gardening clubs, forestry schools and beautiful green spaces groups, that all work hard and enjoy the environment and green spaces in our beautiful town.

“This achievement means so much to us all in Haywards Heath and together we should feel such civic pride in our town. At the Haywards Heath In Bloom committee, we constantly strive to demonstrate our commitment to ensuring our Town is a beautiful place for residents and visitors. At the same time, we work hard to support local sustainability and our natural environment, and activate initiatives to improve the biodiversity of our parks and green spaces which support our flora, fauna and habitat for our wildlife and pollinating insects.

“We hope everyone in Haywards Heath celebrates these awards which are a true testament to the community’s help and support over the years. This really is the most notable example of true teamwork and community effort and spirit. Thank you all so much for this amazing result for our town!”

South & South East in Bloom is part of Britain in Bloom and runs annual competitions to find the best Villages, Towns, Cities, Coastal Towns, Parishes, Town & City Centres, Urban Communities and Business Improvement Districts.

For more information on South and South East In Bloom visit https://www.sseib.com/