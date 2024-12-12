Haywards Heath Town Council leaves no one behind this Christmas

Local agencies have been referring indivuduals to recieve gift boxes from the Leave No One Behind At Christmas Campaign.

The gift boxes included a hat, scrat, torch, soup mug, thermos mug, calendar, puzzle book, soup, tea or coffee, festive goodies and so much more! The Haywards Heath Town Council Grounds Team, alongside Councillors have been delivering the gift packages.

The Town Council has committed to helping the elderly and vulnerable, who may be facing the festive season alone and wanted to ensure everyone recieved a gift this Christmas.

The gift boxes were even giftwrapped so everyone has a chance to open a present. A Town Council representative comments 'This campaign is vital to ensure our community is supporting in what can be a very isolating time. Our thanks goes to everyone who has donated to, or supported the campaign, including the National Lottery and CSL Behring'.

A representative from Mid Sussex Older People's Council has said 'I've just received a message from a lady who took one of the boxes and gave it to her neighbour who stays at home to care for her severely invalided husband. Apparently it nearly reduced her to tears, she couldn't believe that people were so kind, and she wanted to pass on the message of thanks to you.'

The Town Hall team, Councillors and Mid Sussex District Council Officers were very busy elves packing and wrapping the Leave No One Behind at Christmas boxes!

The ‘Leave No One Behind At Christmas’ campaign has been partially funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, with further funding and support from Haywards Heath Town Council and sponsorship for CSL Behring.

HHTC Groundsmen delivering boxes. Photo: Submitted

Leave No One Behind at Christmas Box Packing Photo: Submitted

Leave No One Behind at Christmas Box Packing Photo: Submitted