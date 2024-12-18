Haywards Heath Town Council presents prizes to winners of festive display competition

The Haywards Heath Town Council is delighted to announce the winners of this year's Festive Display Competition. It has been lovely to see such festive displays around the town. The community has really engaged with the competition, and we've received more than 2,100 votes. While the majority of votes poured in online, we also received a handful of telephone votes.

This year, we had 21 entries into the competition, consisting of both retail and non-retail premises on Muster Green, The Broadway, South Road, and in The Orchards Shopping Centre.

The WINNERS ARE:

Retail Category: Collingwood BatchellorNon-Retail Category: Harlequins Dry CleanersThe RUNNERS UP ARE:

Retail Category: Paws on TrackNon-Retail Category: FunpotsA massive congratulations to the winners and runners up. Thank you again to everyone for participating. The winners were presented with a hamper, certificate, and trophy by Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, and the leader of Mid Sussex District Council, Cllr Rodney Jackson. The runners up were presented with a framed certificate. Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield and Cllr Rodney Jackson were honoured to meet the winners and runners up to see the wonderful windows.

The community has provided enthusiastic feedback on the displays, praising the creativity and effort put into making the town look festive and inviting. Many residents expressed their joy and appreciation for the festive atmosphere, noting how it brought a sense of togetherness and holiday spirit to Haywards Heath.

The competition was organised by Haywards Heath Town Council, with the prizes sponsored by Mid Sussex District Council.

For more information, please contact: Haywards Heath Town Council, [email protected], The Town Hall, 40 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, RH26 1BA.

Best Dressed Window WInners

1. Glide-YourWorld-Image-1dda9c95a7a8-img7436

Best Dressed Window WInners Photo: Submitted

Best Dressed Window Runners Up - Retail- Paws on Track

2. Glide-YourWorld-Image-c1a2fccf1784-img7434

Best Dressed Window Runners Up - Retail- Paws on Track Photo: Submitted

Best Dressed Window Winners-Retail- Collingwood Batchellor

3. Glide-YourWorld-Image-193ce5162ed4-img7423

Best Dressed Window Winners-Retail- Collingwood Batchellor Photo: Submitted

Best Dressed Window Runners Up - Non Retail- Fun Pots

4. Glide-YourWorld-Image-d45fd6c01b16-img7447

Best Dressed Window Runners Up - Non Retail- Fun Pots Photo: Submitted

