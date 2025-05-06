Haywards Heath Town Council to celebrate 80th Anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Haywards Heath Town Council is proud to announce the celebration of the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day. This commemorative event will take place on Thursday, May 8th, 2025, at Victoria Park, and promises an evening filled with entertainment, community spirit, and remembrance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festivities will kick off with a parade departing from Haywards Heath Town Hall at 5:30 PM, making its way to Victoria Park where the festivities will continue. The parade will feature local groups, families, and friends, all coming together to celebrate victory, community, and all things British. Participants are encouraged to dress following the theme of victory, celebration and all things British or wear patriotic colours. The parade will be creating a vibrant and nostalgic atmosphere.

From 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM, Victoria Park will host performances by Burgess Hill Marching Youth, PTC Arts Academy CIC, Ariel Company Theatre, and The Spinettes. Attendees can enjoy food vendors, a licensed bar, rides, games, and crown colouring activities with something to cater for all ages. At 9:30 PM, the evening will culminate with the lighting of the beacon at Victoria Park, followed by renditions of the National Anthem and "I Vow to Thee, My Country." This event is proudly sponsored by P & S Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We encourage local groups to participate in this historic event. If your group would like to take part, please contact us at [email protected].

HHTC VE Day Celebrations

Earlier in the day, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, The Bay Tree Cafe in The Orchards Shopping Centre will host a free tea party for the over 60s. This event, organised in collaboration with The Orchards Shopping Centre, will offer light refreshments and entertainment. Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance by contacting Haywards Heath Town Council at 01444 455694.

Join us as we honour the legacy of VE Day and celebrate the spirit of community and victory. For more information, visit Haywards Heath Town Council's VE Day page (https://www.haywardsheath.gov.uk/ve-day) or call 01444 455694.