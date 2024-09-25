Haywards Heath Town Day 2024 - a resounding success!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Haywards Heath Town Day, held on Saturday, 14th September 2024, at Victoria Park, was a spectacular success, bringing together the community for a day filled with fun, entertainment, and camaraderie.

This year’s event saw record attendance numbers, highlighting its growing popularity and importance to the community.

The event, organized by the Haywards Heath Town Council, saw a fantastic turnout from 12pm to 9pm. Families, friends, and even four-legged companions enjoyed a variety of activities and performances throughout the day.

The park was bustling with stalls, face painting, balloon modelling, circus skills, and crazy golf, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Gold Sponsors, RBPM Direct with Town Mayor and Deputy Mayor

One of the highlights of the day was the much-loved Mewes Vets Dog Show, which saw enthusiastic participation from pet owners and their adorable dogs. The Weald Classic Car Show also drew a crowd with its impressive display of classic vehicles, and the miniature railway rides were a hit with both children and adults.

The stage and arena were alive with performances, including a thrilling appearance by Zuki the Stegosaurus, which delighted audiences of all ages. The entertainment lineup featured the Haywards Heath Concert Band, Ariel Drama Academies, Turning Pointe School of Dance, M & M Theatre School, and Alegria Spanish Dance, showcasing the incredible local talent.

As the day turned to evening, the atmosphere became even more electric with performances by Paul Stanworth, The Phony Walkmen, Cylvian Flynn, and The Soul Fusion. The grand finale was a show-stopping performance by the UK’s favourite tribute act, RE-TAKE THAT, who took to the stage at 7:45pm, leaving the audience with unforgettable memories.

In addition to the fun and festivities, the event also supported a noble cause, raising funds for the Mayor’s Charity, the Alzheimer’s Society. The community’s generosity was evident, and the funds raised will go a long way in supporting the charity’s vital work.

Event Sponsors- Batcheller Monkhouse

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, expressed her delight at the event’s success, stating, “Haywards Heath Town Day is a wonderful celebration of our vibrant community. It’s heartwarming to see so many people come together to enjoy the day and support a great cause. Victoria Park was bustling with people, having fun and creating a lovely time. I want to thank everyone who participated, our generous sponsors, and all the volunteers who made this day possible.

"Town Day was amazing!”.

Rob Becvar, Director of RBPM Direct, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “What an amazing day! Congratulations to Haywards Heath Town Council for organizing such a fantastic event. A big thank you to everyone who visited our stand.

"We enjoyed speaking with so many of you and providing free advice during our Maintenance Q&A. It was rewarding to help you tackle home maintenance issues and guide you on how to get them done easily and correctly.

Sponsors Batcheller Monkhouse

"If you couldn’t make it, don’t worry!

"RBPM Direct handles urgent repairs and minor home maintenance – no job is too small.

“Our skilled team of experts takes the hassle out of home maintenance. Visit our website at www.rbpmdirect.co.uk for an instant estimate and to learn more about how we can help you get your home back in shape.”

A member of the public shared their appreciation, saying, “I just wanted to say a massive thank you for putting on such a brilliant event for Town Day.

Haywards Heath Concert Band

"I thought last year was good, but this year was even better.”

The Chairman of the Haywards Heath Branch of the Royal British Legion, Daniel Kington, commented, “The British Legion raised over £300, our best Town Day collection ever. It proved to be another complete success and possibly the best Town Day yet.

"Please be in no doubt that all your hard work was worth it. Thanks to you, many good causes and vulnerable individuals have benefited whilst the entire community can thank you for a thoroughly enjoyable and happy day.”

The success of Haywards Heath Town Day 2024 would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors RBPM Direct, The Orchards, and Batcheller Monkhouse. Their contributions helped make the event a memorable one for all attendees.

Haywards Heath Town Council extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and participated in the event.

Stay tuned for updates and future events by following the Town Council’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Mark your calendars for next year’s Town Day – it’s an event not to be missed!