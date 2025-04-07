Haywards Heath Town Mayor meets 1st Haywards Heath Cub Pack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Tues 18th March 2025 the 1st Haywards Heath Cub Pack had the pleasure of hosting Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield Town at their pack meeting.

Cllr Iglesfield was able to experience first-hand an activity organised on Personal safety with the help of Nick Turner, Community Safety Manager from Network Rail.

A spokesperson form Cubs said, “as volunteer Cub leaders, we help to organise and run a wide variety of activities each term with the aim of providing the Cubs with opportunities to try new things, learn new skills and meet new people. Volunteering can be a brilliant way to meet people and it’s a great feeling knowing that you are helping young people gain skills for life, make friends and broaden their horizons. If you are interested in finding out more about how you can volunteer with the Cub Scouts please email us via [email protected] or visit www.1sthaywardsheathscoutgroup.org”

Cllr Inglesfield added “I salute the dedication of the leaders of all ages, including Ben Wickenham, who at the age of 14 is a Young leader, already set on forming the next Scout generation and already set on giving back to the movement. He embodies the wonderful mentality that the Scouts foster for our youngsters and the whole community is grateful for that. She added that it was a lively couple of hours with the leaders and the children. Nick, who is a trainer from Network Rail, made the meeting fun and educational and the children were completely engaged with the material, asking many questions while enjoying themselves".

left to right Archie Chisholm (Cub leader), Sarah Blackwell (Cub leader), Helen Pugh (Cub Leader), Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, Nick Turner ( network Rail), Will Tampion-Lacey ( DL Cub Scout Leader), Ben Wickenden (Young leader), Melissa Tuttle (Beaver leader)

