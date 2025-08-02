Haywards Heath Twinning Association - What's it all about ?

Anyone with children who study German at Oathall Community College will be aware of the town of Traunstein since Oathall has a regular school exchange with a school in Traunstein. This link has been in existence for many years and it’s from this link that the formal twinning between the towns of Haywards Heath and Traunstein came about 30 years ago.

Behind all of this is the thriving Haywards Heath Twinning Association, membership of which is open and welcome to all residents of Haywards Heath and surrounding villages.

The Twinning Association organises trips to and from Bondues and Traunstein and encourages links between clubs and societies in Haywards Heath and our twin towns of Bondues and Traunstein.

There are opportunities to visit for all members and this is a great way to improve language skills in French and German and meet new friends in France and Germany. During the year The Twinning Association offers many language opportunities including Language Classes and groups and our very popular informal chats in local cafés in French and German, wordle groups, scrabble in French and a French Book Club. All these groups meet to progress language skills and share a common interest with friendly folk !

Since the demise of Adult Education in our area it’s difficult to find opportunities for language learning and practice and this is one of the many reasons the Association has become so popular.

There’s a lively programme of activities during the year to supplement the visits to and from our twin towns and our language activities. Recent examples include country walks for members (and dogs), finishing up in local pubs for lunch, regular language film nights and recently we had a very successful Skittles Evening also in a local pub. With the approach of Christmas it will soon be time for our annual Christmas party with carols in French and German around the piano with Glühwein and seasonal food.

If you’re someone who might be interested in joining us we would love you to get in touch. Membership is £10 per annum with many many benefits to be had for such a small sum.

You might also be someone involved in a local club or society interested in having links and possibly exchanges with a similar club or society in France or Germany. Please do contact us at [email protected]

We look forward to meeting you soon !!

1 . Contributed Bondues Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Traunstein Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed French Café chat Photo: Submitted