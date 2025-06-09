Haywards Heath welcomes the sunshine at Spring Into Summer!

Families and friends, stallholders, entertainers and the new Mayor of Haywards Heath sprung into the summer season on Sunday afternoon at the Haywards Heath Town Council’s yearly event.

Located on Muster Green, attendees were able to enjoy a variety of FREE activities provided by the Town Council. The face painting and balloon modelling from Tick Boom Face Painting were as spectacular as ever. Great fun was had by all with the mini golf from Bournemouth Crazy Golf and the circus workshop from Circus Allstars.

Crowds gathered in anticipation around the bustling arena for performances. First to take the stage was the Gielgud Academy, whose dancers dazzled the audience with a variety of ages taking part. The tiniest performers taking part were from Baby Ballet, they melted hearts with their adorable twirls and tentative steps, drawing smiles and applause from the crowd. The atmosphere transformed as Alegria Spanish Dance performed, igniting both the stage and the arena with the fiery spirit of flamenco and vibrant costumes. For the last act of the day, children sat eagerly around the stage for the well-loved Marco the Magician. Children were captivated by the Magic of Marco!

The event saw a range of stalls from businesses including local crafters, performing groups, baked goods, adult care and children’s activities. There event was also awash with local charities and organisations, as a poignant end to Volunteers Week. Haywards Heath Arts Festival shared information on their upcoming festival week, Sussex Harmonisers serenated visitors to their stall, Share Haywards Heath provided information on their ‘Library of Things’. Good Neighbours Care, Royal Voluntary Service, Amnesty International, Rotary Citizens Advice and Community Sussex Transport all echoed the same message of helping others. There were also many animal charities in attendance, including Kitty for Needy Critty, Cats Protection and Paws and Claws. Also in attendance were many organisations supporting the Young People, including Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, Bentswood Hub CIC, Brighton and Hove Fostering, Scout and Guide groups.

In view of the stage, the Town Council’s gazebo offered a lively hub of family-friendly fun. Children and adults alike gathered to enjoy giant garden games scattered across the green, from oversized Jenga to colourful Connect Four. Inside the gazebo, little hands coloured in seasonal magnets, creating keepsakes to take home.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor, Cllr Duncan Pascoe, opened the event and enjoyed his time chatting to residents and stallholders alongside his Deputy, Cllr Abdul Bashar. Cllr Pascoe comments: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the hundreds of people who joined us today at Spring Into Summer. It has been a pleasure meeting so many of you and seeing everyone engage in all the activities available. My thanks also goes to all of the Town Council staff who put this event together, it has been a great success and would not be possible without their hard work.”

The Town Council wishes to say a HUGE thank you to everyone who attended or supported the event. Spring into Summer will return in 2026!