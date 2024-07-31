Haywards Heath’s community create a wonderful scarecrow display to welcome Britain in Bloom Judges

Cllr Sandy Ellis, Chair of Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee said: “This year is the 60th Anniversary of Britain in Bloom and with the theme being friendship, the Haywards Heath IN BLOOM committee encouraged local community groups and businesses to come together in friendship to make scarecrows.

"Buddy was made by the children in Rabbits and Hares class in Year 3 at St Wilfrid’s Primary School, where they worked really hard to make a Lego Gardener out of recycled items! Our scarecrows also included Ken Dodd and Mary Berry, a lovely family, a bride, a rabbit, a butterfly and flower.

"I think they look fantastic and they will be at Muster Green until the end of the week if you'd like to see them.

"Haywards Heath is entering South and South East In Bloom and Britain In Bloom this year, following its double gold and silver success at last year's South and South East In Bloom compeition, as well as holding its own annual Your Best Garden competition, to encourage community gardening, greening and environmentally friendly planting in the town.

"This is a truly fantastic community effort to accompany all the other friendship initiatives in our town and don’t forget to wish us luck in the In Bloom competitions this year too!”

1 . UGC-Image-342497 Buddy the Lego gardener forms part of the scarecrow display on Muster Green for Britain in Bloom.Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-342500 Haywards Heath Guides family scarecrows.Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-342502 Haywards Heath Guides family scarecrows.Photo: Submitted