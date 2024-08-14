Hazel Lodge's summer fete brings local community together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Hazel Lodge to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds on Saturday, August 10.

The event was opened by Battle’s Mayor Cllr Dr Andrew Barton who spent time chatting to residents, visitors and stall holders.

The afternoon started with live music from local crooner Steve Dunnett followed by a Punch and Judy show and entertainment from children’s entertainer Crazee Hazee. There were a variety of local stallholders selling homemade crafts and produce and even a chance to win a cuddly toy on the ‘Hook a Duck’.

Staff at Hazel Lodge made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed burgers, hot dogs and a delicious selection of homemade cakes and drinks,prepared by the team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all!

Battle's Mayor Cllr Dr Andrew Barton with Hazel Lodge's General Manager Jonathan Johnson.

More than £400 was raised on the day with all proceeds going to Hastings RNLI.

Stallholder Fern Burgess, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. We had a lovely afternoon and the staff were so helpful. It was nice to see and chat to the residents as they wandered around the stalls.”

Jonathan Johnson, General Manager at the home, said: “It was great to see so many people visiting us for the 1st time and enjoying the home and the gardens.

"The Hazel Lodge team have worked hard in organising the event for the community, and it has definitely paid off. It was a wonderful afternoon enjoyed by so many!”

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. It provides both residential and dementia care for 70 residents looking for either respite care or long-term stays.