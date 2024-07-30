Headway Sussex bolsters safety measures with installation of life-saving defibrillator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a significant step towards enhancing safety and preparedness, Headway Sussex is thrilled to announce the installation of a state-of-the-art defibrillator at its premises.

This vital addition underscores the organisation's unwavering commitment to the well-being of its community and reinforces its capacity to respond effectively to emergencies.

A defibrillator is a crucial medical device used to deliver an electric shock to the heart in cases of cardiac arrest, potentially saving lives by restoring normal heart rhythm.

With its installation, Headway Sussex is not only prioritising the safety of its members, staff, and visitors but also demonstrating proactive measures to ensure a rapid and effective response to any cardiac emergencies that may arise in the Community.

"Our mission at Headway Sussex has always been centered around supporting individuals with brain injuries and their families in their journey towards recovery and rehabilitation. However, ensuring their safety and well-being is equally paramount," said Ian Foster, C.E.O at Headway Sussex.

"The installation of this defibrillator reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a secure environment for all who walk through our doors."

The decision to install the defibrillator aligns with Headway Sussex's ethos of continuous improvement and adherence to best practices in healthcare and safety protocols. By investing in this life-saving technology, the organisation is not only meeting regulatory requirements but also proactively addressing potential health risks within its premises.

"We recognise the importance of being prepared for any medical emergency, and the presence of a defibrillator significantly enhances our ability to respond swiftly and effectively," added Ian. "This initiative underscores our dedication to fostering a safe and supportive environment for everyone associated with Headway Sussex."

The installation of the defibrillator reinforces Headway Sussex's position as a leader in providing comprehensive support services while prioritising the health and safety of its community. The organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence and looks forward to continuing its mission of empowering individuals and families affected by brain injury.