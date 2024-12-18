Headway Sussex Launches “12 Days of Independence” Christmas Campaign

This festive season, Headway Sussex is thrilled to announce its “12 Days of Independence” campaign, a unique initiative to support individuals living with brain injuries.

The campaign, running from Monday 9th December to Friday 20th December, invites the community to donate meaningful gifts that will directly benefit Headway Sussex clients, enhancing their independence and quality of life in 2025.

What is the 12 Days of Independence Campaign? Each day, a new gift idea will be revealed across Headway Sussex’s social media channels and emails. From Creative Lego Kits to Accessible Garden Tools, the carefully curated list of items has been chosen to aid cognitive, emotional, and physical rehabilitation for clients living with brain injuries.

The Daily Gift List: Here are some highlights of the campaign:

12 days of christmas independence

Day 1: Creative Lego Kits – Encourage fine motor skills, concentration, and problem-solving.Day 3: Golf Equipment – Enhance balance, coordination, and social connection through accessible golf activities.Day 5: Brain-Boosting Wii Games – Improve memory, reaction time, and cognitive function in a fun, engaging way.Day 7: Cooking and Nutrition Classes – Empower clients to regain independence and adopt healthy habits.Day 12: Digital Skills Workshops – Help clients reconnect with technology to improve daily living and independence.

The road to independence after brain injury, can be challenging.

Activities such as gardening, art therapy, and sports offer more than just recreation—they provide therapeutic value, helping clients rebuild essential skills, boost confidence, and reconnect with their communities. This campaign seeks to provide these opportunities through targeted gifts that promote recovery and well-being.

How Can You Help? Headway Sussex encourages everyone to participate by:

12 days of christmas

Following the Campaign: Keep an eye on their social media channels for daily updates on the featured gift.Making a Donation: Choose one or more gifts to support. Donations can be made via JustGiving.Spreading the Word: Share the campaign with friends and family to amplify its reach and impact.

A Season of Giving:

“This Christmas, we’re asking our supporters to help us give the gift of independence,” said Ian Foster, CEO of Headway Sussex. “Each donation brings us closer to providing the resources and activities that make a tangible difference in our clients’ lives.”

Join Headway Sussex in celebrating the true spirit of the season by giving the gift of independence. Together, we can make 2025 a year of growth, recovery, and empowerment for people living with brain injuries.

For more information or to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/twelvedaysofindependencecampaign