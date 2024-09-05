Headway Sussex new Younger Person Support Group now meets online
At Headway Sussex, we understand how isolating it can feel living with a brain injury, especially as a young person.
That's why we’re excited to invite you to our Younger Persons Support Group—a safe space designed for individuals aged 18-30 who are navigating life with a brain injury.
When & Where:
First Thursday of every month
6:00 PM
ONLINE
What to expect:
Connect with others your age who truly understand your experiences
Find a sense of togetherness and support
Engage in meaningful discussions on topics like:
-Socialising
-Education
-Relationships & Intimacy
-Work
-Driving
-Increasing Independence
Whether you're looking to meet new friends, share experiences, or simply not feel alone, this group is here to support you every step of the way.
We’d love to see you at our next meeting! If you have any questions, feel free to email us at: [email protected]
Best regards,
The Headway Sussex Team
P.S. Don't hesitate to bring a friend or family member for support—everyone is welcome!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.