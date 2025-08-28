Headway Sussex showcases client artwork at Lindfield Arts Festival celebrating creativity and recovery

By Roxanne Thomas
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
This September, Headway Sussex, a local charity supporting adults living with acquired brain injuries and their families, will be exhibiting client artwork at the Lindfield Arts Festival.

The exhibition will feature paintings, drawings, and mixed media pieces created by clients living with brain injuries caused by strokes, falls, road traffic accidents, and tumours. For many, creative expression is not simply a pastime – it is a vital form of therapy.

Through art, clients improve cognitive function, fine motor skills, and communication while also experiencing reduced anxiety, increased confidence, and a renewed sense of identity and purpose.

Headway Sussex Art Tutor, Alex Binnie, explains:

Art group at Headway Sussexplaceholder image
Art group at Headway Sussex

“The art group provides a space for self-expression, mood lifting, cognitive rehab, confidence building, community spirit, and a new sense of identity as an artist. It’s about achievement, making new friends – and just having fun! An escape from the world, which can be rather harsh post brain injury.”

The organisation’s project mission is summed up beautifully by client Saeed:

“Art is experience compounded.”

Headway Sussex CEO, Ian Foster, added:

“We are thrilled to be part of the Lindfield Arts Festival. This exhibition not only showcases the talent and creativity of our clients, but also highlights the important role art plays in recovery and wellbeing after brain injury.”

The charity is also delighted that the exhibition has been featured in the latest edition of Lindfield Life magazine, helping to raise awareness of its work in the community.

📅 Saturday 27th September 2025

🕙 10am – 4pm

📍 King Edward Hall, Lindfield

Headway Sussex is grateful to Hilary Kennett and the Lindfield Arts Festival team for providing this opportunity to give clients a platform for their voices, stories, and creativity to be celebrated.

For more information about Headway Sussex services or to support the charity, please visit: www.headwaysussex.org.uk 💙

