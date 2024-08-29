Headway Sussex unveils life-Saving defibrillator at Newick Hub, thanks to generous donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are thrilled to share some wonderful news with our Headway Sussex community. On Wednesday, 28th August, we proudly unveiled our brand-new defibrillator at our Newick Hub, a vital addition that will help ensure the safety of our clients, staff, volunteers, and the wider community.

This achievement was made possible through the incredible generosity of Paul, one of our amazing clients' husbands. As a carer himself, Paul understands the significance of our work in supporting individuals with brain injuries and the complexities they face. His dedication to our cause is truly remarkable.

Paul not only donated the entire cost of the defibrillator, but he has also graciously contributed to funding our support group sessions in Eastbourne by covering the rent for our space there. (Headway Sussex hold Brain Injury Support Groups in Eastbourne on the first Wednesday of every month.)

His ongoing support is a testament to his deep commitment to our mission, and we are profoundly grateful. Paul took great pride in cutting the ribbon to reveal our new defibrillator!

Paul & CEO: Ian Foster cutting the ribbon

The event was made even more special by our wonderful clients, who prepared delicious homemade cookies to mark the occasion. We all enjoyed these together, sharing in a warm and celebratory atmosphere over a cup of tea.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Paul and to everyone who contributes to making Headway Sussex a place of care, support, and community. Your continued support helps us to keep making a difference in the lives of those we serve.

With sincere gratitude, Headway Sussex