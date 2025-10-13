Healing hooves: Horsham care home residents benefit from equine therapy

Residents at Barchester Westlake House Care Home in Horsham have been reaping the benefits of equine therapy with weekly visits to a local equine rehabilitation charity. With marked improvements reported in short-term memory, confidence and social engagement, the visits are proving to be a much-needed and highly anticipated ‘life-line’ for many, according to staff at the home.

The initiative, which began over the summer, allows residents - many in their 80s and 90s - to interact with rehabilitating horses in a calm and therapeutic setting at Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre, Slinfold. Activities Co-ordinator Rosie Duhig says the visits have become transformative and are now a highlight of the week: “The visits to Moorcroft are greatly anticipated and extremely popular among our residents for a variety of different reasons. Some residents have a life-long love for horses, others want to connect with grandchildren who ride.

“However, what’s truly remarkable is the transformative effects on the health and overall wellbeing among those participating. Most noticeable is the improvement in memory. Many of our residents are living with short-term memory loss and often struggle to recall what they did the day before. However, the horse and staff at the charity have made such a big impression, our residents are still talking animatedly about their time at Moorcroft days later and, for many, it has reawakened past memories and experiences.

“This is in addition to a fantastic boost in their self-confidence and social engagement. On the day, they ask lots of questions and have a really good chat with the team at Moorcroft and conversations continue back at Westlake as they share and discuss photos taken from the visit. It’s been joy for the staff to see many, especially those who are normally reluctant to participate in group activities, come out of their shell and forge friendships by sharing their experiences of their time spent with the horses.”

Brian, 92 years old and a resident at Westlake House Care home

Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre is a charity which gives lame and injured horses a second chance at life. It has been opening its doors to elderly residents from Westlake House throughout the summer and will continue to do so as long as the need is there. CEO, Mary Frances, is proud to support the local community and believes these visits highlight just how effective equine therapy can be.

“Research supports the healing power of horses and these visits illustrate perfectly how simply being with horses can lift spirits, build confidence, and restore connection. Being given the opportunity to gently interact with our horses, whether it’s patting or feeding them or, often, simply just observing them, can help even the most withdrawn of people light up with joy and dramatically improve their self-esteem.

“We are thrilled the residents at Westlake are gaining so much from these visits and would urge other local groups, whether elderly, disadvantaged or facing mental health challenges, who feel they could benefit from time spent with our horses to get in touch.”

Moorcroft Equine Rehabilitation Centre can provide schooling and rehabilitation, for any length of time, for all breeds of horses, whether as a result of lameness, time-off, or following surgery. The charity also runs educational courses for both horse owners and professionals in the equine industry, including long reining courses and equine massage. Entirely self-funded, it is dedicated to helping horses thrive.

To find out more about, please visit: www.moorcroftracehorse.org.uk or call 07929 666408.