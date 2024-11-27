Healthy conservation at Church Wood nature reserve

A new healthy conservation project has started at Church Wood Nature Reserve in St Leonards. The half day volunteering sessions are for locals to get involved with taking care of the woodland and enjoy the benefits of outdoor exercise.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is organised by The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) as part of their national Green Gym programme that helps people to connect with nature and boost health whilst doing something good for the environment.

Carrie Edmonds, TCV Senior Project Officer, says: “We all know that being more active is good for your health, but it can be difficult to keep up the motivation. Our Green Gym volunteers can see they are enhancing nature and making their green spaces better for everyone, which they find really rewarding. This is what keeps them coming back, getting regular exercise, meeting new friends and making a positive impact locally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first session was on Thursday 21st November 2024 and they started thinning areas that were becoming overgrown. This means that more sunlight will reach the woodland floor next Spring and give even more wildlfowers a chance.

Carrie Edmonds and volunteers at Church Wood 21st Nov 2024

“We can make activities as easy as people like,” continued Carrie. “It doesn’t need to be too strenuous, a few hours in the woods is great for everyone!”

The Church Wood Green Gym sessions are every Thursday from 10am to 1pm. People can get a lift in the minibus from the TCV office on Fearon Road or meet in the car park. There are also Green Gym sessions at the Conquest Hospital on Wednesday mornings. To find out more, see tinyurl.com/tcvsussex or find TCV Sussex on Facebook or contact [email protected] / 07764 655609.

TCV also runs the extensive East Sussex Health Walks programme of free one hour group walks. There are four every week in the Hastings area, see tinyurl.com/eastsussexhealthwalks. Both projects are funded by East Sussex County Council as part of the public health programme.