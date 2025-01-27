Healthy lifestyle provider One You East Sussex invites residents to FREE health programmes for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County-wide healthy lifestyle provider One You East Sussex is inviting East Sussex residents to focus on the small steps that can be made to make big changes to their health in 2025

The provider’s “Small Moments, Big Changes” campaign is being used to promote a range of free healthy lifestyle services that can be used to create ‘moments of health’ in our daily lives. One You East Sussex offers a range of free tools, resources and expert support to help residents make sustainable changes that fit in with their daily routines.

These include building healthier eating habits, becoming more active and moving more, and cutting back on smoking or drinking.

Programmes available for East Sussex residents include:

· Stop Smoking – a programme with in-person or telephone support that uses the latest science and psychology as well as free quit aids. Six in ten people quit smoking on the programme and you are three times more likely to quit on the programme than without it.

· Lose Weight – a weight loss programme with support to help you make healthy lifestyle changes and unlock sustainable weight loss. The programme is designed to be positive, encouraging and, as importantly, enjoyable.

· Drink Less - free alcohol reduction support including personalised sessions to help you learn how to stop drinking, or cut down, in ways that work for you. An experienced health coach will help you develop a personalised alcohol reduction plan.

· and Move More - free exercise support that includes personalised sessions to get fit, improve mobility and create a workout plan to suit you. It will lower your risk of later health problems, nurture your mood and wellbeing, and boost memory and energy levels.

65-year-old Patricia Gordon from Denton, near Newhaven, had tried on multiple occasions to lose weight through other programmes but without success, but that changed when she was referred by her GP the One You East Sussex weight loss programme.

“Being forced to be weighed in front of other people, especially on weeks when maybe you hadn’t lost any, made me feel very small. It made me just want to put on my coat and go home. But now, since being part of the One You East Sussex programme, I’ve lost twelve and a half pounds and I'm ecstatic about it.

Mostly, it’s about the way the programme changes your mindset. For example, they showed you how to use a smaller plate and maybe putting all the food inside the first ring.

It showed me how to change my habits; to sit down in the morning and have a glass of water, just chill out before you start anything. It showed me the importance of just sorting my fridge out, so it looks appetizing. I'm a picker, so I was given advice to only leave things that are healthy for me in the fridge. Instead of a pack of biscuits, chop up some fruit, have a bowl of nuts, and create little portions. So, even if I fancy sweets, I have a tiny pot, and that's all I allow myself. It has put a stop to taking a box of chocolates, eating the whole lot, and then feeling guilty about it.

And taking more exercise using the online gym. It lets you pick what you want, so if you're not sort into high intensity exercise, you can do just a few seconds live or some seated exercise. These little steps are important. It's when you’re expected to do everything from a standing start, that it all becomes a bit daunting, and you give up. This is nothing like that. Most of all, I felt supported and there was always someone to answer my questions if I needed.”

“Improving your health doesn’t have to be overwhelming,” says Lisa Playford, Engagement Lead at One You East Sussex.

“We can all start with small steps, whether that’s swapping out a sugary snack for fruit or taking a short walk during your lunch break. These tiny steps all add up over time.”

For more information, visit oneyoueastsussex.org.uk