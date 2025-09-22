Hearing Club meeting in Eastbourne

The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Club will be held on Friday, 3rd October 2025, from 10:30am to 12.00pm at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with a sensory loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.

For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected]