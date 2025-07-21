Hearing Club meeting in Hastings
The next meeting of the Hastings Hard of Hearing Club will be held on Monday 4th August 2025, from 10:30am to 12 noon at His Place Café, Robertson Street, Hastings TN34 1HL.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with a sensory loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected]