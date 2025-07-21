Hearing Club meeting in St Leonards

The next meeting of the St Leonards Hearing Club and Hearing Aid Maintenance, NHS Audiology Dept. only, will be held on Wednesday 6th August 2025, from 10:30am to 11.45 for 12 noon finish at The Clifton Centre,1-2 Stainsby Street, St Leonard's on Sea TN37 6LA.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary. For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 email [email protected]