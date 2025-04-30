Hearing Club meeting in Uckfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next meeting of the Uckfield Hearing Club will be held on Wednesday 21st May 2025, from 10:30am to 12 noon at The Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield, TN22 1AS.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss. It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary. For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected]