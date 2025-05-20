The Heathfield Show

The cream of Sussex livestock has been shampooed, brushed and polished ready to take centre stage on Saturday at one of the biggest country shows in the South.

At 8am on Saturday, May 24 farmers and exhibitors converge on Tottingworth Farm for the Heathfield Agricultural Show, set again to be a spectacular day out for the whole family. And to show the world just how well we do everything in Sussex - from brewing to tricky pig-handling.

Kids go free at the show which promises a packed schedule of entertainment, livestock and equine competition, food, drink and shopping. The show celebrates rural life, farming excellent and local enterprise drawing visitors from London and the coast.

The ever-popular cattle, sheep, and pig competitions will once again showcase some of the finest livestock in the area. Weeks of preparation by farmers and handlers demonstrate why Sussex livestock has become famed and sought after the world over. Equestrian enthusiasts will be thrilled by the horse competitions, featuring top-tier talent, breathtaking displays and the fast-paced Shetland Pony Grand National to add excitement to the main ring attractions.

Adding to the adrenaline rush, the magnificent Bolddog FMX motorcycle display team will take centre stage, wowing audiences with their freestyle motocross stunts.

For those with a passion for heritage and machinery, the vintage tractor and steam engine displays offer a fascinating glimpse into farming history. The Aveling & Porter A7 Traction Engine is back for more fun at the show alongside a display showing the timeline of the Fordson E27N to mark this machine's 80th year, carrying the agricultural sector on its back.

Meanwhile, the arts and crafts section will feature beautiful handmade goods, and the farmers’ market will be brimming with delicious local produce. Shoppers will be spoilt for choice with a variety of trade stands, offering everything from agricultural equipment to smart jackets and hats.

There's an arts and crafts fair showcasing local talent. And on the crafting theme, century old skills will be demonstrating, from beekeeping to handling birds of prey, basket weaving and terrier racing.

Through the day the event will host an education zone where visitors can engage in a lively display aimed at encapsulating the beauty of wildlife.

The Heffle WI has decided to accept an invitation to join the show this year to continue spreading the news of women's experiences, skills and interests.

Back for 2025, the New Enterprise Zone will showcase exciting up-and-coming new businesses from Heathfield and the surrounding area.

Hounds will be on display too with bloodhounds welcoming a stroke and a pat to foxhounds (now chasing an artificial scent) showing their paces in the main ring. Every now and then one of them escapes and takes a tour around the car park.

Visitors can enjoy on-site free parking or take advantage of the park-and-ride service from Heathfield, making it easier to access the showground and enjoy a stress-free day out.

With something for all ages, the Heathfield Agricultural Show is an unmissable event for families, the farming community and countryside enthusiasts alike.