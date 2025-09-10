Heathfield based charity celebrates ‘golden anniversary’

Wealden Talking News (WTN) began life in 1975 as Heathfield Talking News, thanks to a £1,000-plus donation from the local Lions Club.

Since then it has gone from strength to strength. The organisation initially covered the Wealden area including Crowborough, Hailsham, Polegate, Uckfield, Heathfield, Seaford and Newhaven. Meanwhile, moving forward and adapting to digital technology, it extended its reach to Brighton and earlier this year it took over Eastbourne Talking News (ETN.)

The organisation is based in Cherwell Road, Heathfield and uses state-of-the-art equipment to record and download news, features and information from a variety of newspapers and magazines.

Volunteers and organisers celebrated the anniversary with a party at Etchingham Village Hall attended by 91 people including 21 listeners and two guide dogs! Also there were sponsors, donors and supporters of the charity.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex had been due to attend but was not able to as he was called to accompany the Princess of Wales who attended the women's rugby match in Brighton that day.

Instead, the principal guest was Deputy Lieutenant, Amanda Hamblin who has a special interest in sight impairment. She is the patron of Homecall, a Bexhill charity that provides a home visiting scheme for sight-impaired people. Amanda spoke movingly about the value of support for people isolated by their disability.

A delicious tea was made and donated by volunteers. WTN Manager Dianne Steele presented a history of the charity which included contributions from nine individual volunteers, one seated at each table. Guests were welcomed by Chairman Alan Cook who made the welcoming speech.