Heathfield care home thanks local Age Concern volunteers for ‘enriching lives’

Held in the stunning Boughton Lounge within Holy Cross Priory, the event brought together residents, staff, and volunteers to enjoy afternoon tea, cake and conversation, and to enjoy the communal gardens. Residents and staff in attendance took the opportunity to personally thank the volunteers who contribute so much to their well-being and independence.

The volunteers offer a wide range of invaluable services to residents, including a medical car service with trusted, familiar drivers, a weekly shopping bus to and from Heathfield, and a year-round calendar of social activities. These services help ensure residents stay connected, active, and supported in the community.

“Our residents look forward to every visit from the Age Concern team,” said a spokesperson for Holy Cross Care Home. “The kindness and commitment of these volunteers make a real difference in their lives – from making it possible to attend appointments safely, to providing meaningful opportunities to get out and about. This tea party was just a small way of showing how much we all appreciate them.”

The celebration also highlighted the strong sense of partnership between Holy Cross Care Home and local community organisations, showcasing how collaboration can create a fuller, more connected life for older people in Heathfield and the surrounding areas.