Heathfield charity steps in to rescue Eastbourne service

On August 1 this year, Eastbourne Talking Newspaper (ETNA) closed down after 47 years. The service, which comprises audio recordings of news and magazines for blind and partially sighted people, is now operated by Wealden Talking News (WTN).

ETNA spokesman Duncan George said: "After nearly half a century of dedicated service, ETN has closed its doors. We have provided weekly audio recordings of news, allowing anyone with sight loss to stay informed and connected to their community, thanks to volunteers. The charity has been a lifeline for many, ensuring equal access to local information through a warm, familiar voice. A proud chapter closes but the story continues."

WTN spokeswoman Dianne Steele explained that ETNA experienced problems with top management roles, losing some key individuals. She said: "The main challenge to talking newspapers in the UK is the inability to advertise their services to sight-impaired people. Their disability isolates them and they can't be contacted by normal marketing methods. We rely on neighbours and friends to pass on the message.

"Their isolation makes many of them very lonely, making the supply of audio recordings a hugely valuable service. They tell us their recording is the only voice they will hear that week."

Dianne explained the first issue was sent to 30 new Eastbourne listeners on August 1 so there was no gap in service. She added: "We work from an attic in Heathfield High Street and have more than 80 wonderful volunteers."

WTN sends recordings to more than 300 people each week and magazines are sent to all areas of East and West Sussex. The service is completely free and the recording arrives in the post (free by courtesy of Royal Mail) on a memory stick. A stick player is sent to any listener who needs one. WTN currently provides tailored editions for Heathfield, Crowborough, Uckfield, Hailsham, Polegate, Seaford, Newhaven and Brighton. It is moving towards digital distribution by creating podcasts that are available on regular channels such as Amazon, Apple, Spotify and smart speaker. Ask for 'Sussex News' or 'Magazine Matters.'