Heathfield Community College eco reps help wildlife thrive

Eco reps at Heathfield Community College have been supporting the site team to develop an area of the school field.

Known as ‘the mound’, it is an area of the field not used by students currently and so perfect for creating a habitat for wildlife.

In January, Eco reps supported the transformation of the area by planting hedgerow.

Students who attend Plumpton College on a weekly basis, shared their knowledge and supported the planting too.

Work at the site

They secured a grant from the Sussex Lund Programme enabling them to go ahead with the wilding of the area.

A pond has already been dug out and a gate installed. Further planting will occur and they've already had reports of a frog moving into the area.

Lily, who has already achieved a student leadership gold award for her role as an Eco rep spoke about her thoughts on reconditioning the area, “It’s important we develop the ecological zone on the field so we do our part in supporting the environment and letting the wildlife thrive.”

A school spokesman said: "It will be great to see the area thrive in the future and know that students have made a long-lasting impact on the College’s ecology, supporting wildlife to thrive on the school site. Our Eco reps are involved in a range of other activities involving the College site from the Great British Spring Clean to meeting with business leaders involved in energy efficiency."