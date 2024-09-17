Heathfield & District Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week, September 10, marked World Suicide prevention day. Looking ahead, October 10, is World Mental Health Day. This year’s theme is “It is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace”. The global focus being ‘burnout’ in the workplace. Mankind (Heathfield) strives to highlight “the hard facts that one in four men will suffer ill mental health challenges in their life time.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mankind acknowledges that “94 men per week (two per day in the building industry) are taking their own lives.

With Men accounting for 75% of all suicides it is reassuring to know that locally in Heathfield (and also Eastbourne) there is support available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With World Mental Health Day approaching it is more than worthwhile, highlighting this essential support, available within Heathfield and Surrounding Areas. Mankind is a free Support Group for men.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Originally set up in 2020 in Eastbourne, ManKind provides a safe place for men to share how they are feeling and to support each other. The ManKind Heathfield group meets every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub, Heathfield (High Street entrance).

If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen.

The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy but NHS 111 is now offering crisis mental health support (see below). If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. You can also self-refer for help from the NHS via Health in Mind (www.healthinmind.org.uk) or for help 24 hours a day contact the Samaritans Tel: 116 123.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk) Mental Health Support.

NHS 111 is offering crisis mental health support for the first time. People of all ages, who are in crisis or concerned families and loved ones can now call 111, select the mental health option and speak to a trained mental health professional. Find out about mental health support for adults in East Sussex

The Welcome Baptist Church Heathfield - Children's Activities have one more clothes swap left this year on Monday 30th September and they are still desperate for clothes donations.

There is still time for you to to purge your wardrobe and donate your unwanted items!All ladies, men’s and children’s clothes, shoes and accessories in clean reusable condition are accepted.Donations can now be dropped off any week day morning or dropped into the wooden playhouse!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night, doors open at 7.30pm and everyone is welcome to come and fill their bags for Free. You do not need to donate clothes to attend the evening. This is a great community evening. Venue: Welcome Baptist Church, Alexandra Road, Heathfield TN21 8EQ

JEMIMA’S TOURNAMENT ’24. Boost Netball are appealing to local businesses who would kindly donate a raffle prize for their tournament in September 2024. We are organising a raffle and we would be most grateful for any donations, which will be gratefully received.

At Boost Netball Heathfield, Jemima was one of our very healthy and happy eight-year-old player who tragically and unexpectedly died in 2022. She is very loved and missed. On September 21 we will be hosting our second Netball Tournament in Jemima’s name at Heathfield Community College.

Forty-eight local teams will come together and take part. All the proceeds from the event will be split between two charities: Care For The Family – Bereaved Parent Support and St Wilfrid’s Hospice – The Seahorse Project, bereavement support for children and young people. Your generosity will be acknowledged in our list of prizes on the day and in our social media posts. We are happy to collect the prize at your convenience or a voucher can be emailed direct to: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Heathfield Farmers’ Market is this weekend on Saturday, September 21. Autumn brings with it the harvest from the summer and there will be plenty of produce on offer at our next market. We have a new preserves and chutney stall attending this month with lots of delicious new jams to try.

Venison is now in season and VaVa Vension will be back with their range of venison. All the usual stalls will be attending selling fish, cheese, pies, meat and sausages, bread, cinnamon buns and brownies, kombucha vitality drinks, all supplied by our local producers. The Mediterranean deli will be selling their delicious hummus, olives and lots more. Rivermead Nurseries will have a good selection of fresh seasonal fruit, vegetables and plants and Wallace Plants will have a wide variety of vegetable, herbs and herbaceous plants available. Flower Pasture will be selling their beautiful locally grown bunches of flowers.

We welcome a new stall selling resin jewellery using fresh flowers and Mens Shed will have their eclectic range of wooden items for sale. Do join us, buy a coffee and cake from Chapels Café, have a wander around and see what Heathfield Farmers’ Market has to offer.

We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Heathfield farmers’ market 2024 dates: September 21, October 19, November 16, December 21.

Bowls Open Day is this weekend. Ever fancied trying indoor bowls? It’s great fun and Broad Oak Bowls Club, Broad Oak Village Hall, has an open day on Sunday, September 22 from 1pm until 4pm. Come along and have a go, it’s free, open to all ages, with tea, coffee and cake available. You do not need to bring any bowls, just an open mind. It is more fun than you would think. Plenty of parking available. Enquiries to: 07715480157 or email: [email protected]

Local Ms Support Group for people with MS, their families/carers. Our Heathfield coffee mornings are on the 4th Wednesday of the month (Sept 25) 10:30am always at Tottingworth Farm, Heathfield and our Uckfield coffee mornings are on the third Tuesday of the month at 10am will now be held at Copper Beech Care Home, Eastbourne Rd, Ridgewood, Uckfield TN22 5ST and everyone is welcome including well behaved dogs! Next session (15th Oct).

Old Heathfield Short Mat Bowls Club invite you to their open day on Thursday, September 26 at The Goward Hall, Old Heathfield at 7pm. Come and give short mat bowls a try at our welcoming and friendly club. Warning, can be addictive. For more information, please contact Alistair on 01435 863401

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rural Sussex girl. If you're a woman living in Sussex and looking to make new friends, we are thrilled to introduce you to "Rural Sussex Girl." RSG is a community for women with over 4,600 members from all over Sussex, including those living in villages, towns, and the Sussex countryside.

Last week, we enjoyed a Wine and Yoga event at Bolney Vineyard, and we have many more exciting events planned. We can’t wait to see you there! September 21, Lindfield Bonfire Night Celebrations - 5th November. You can join our Facebook community here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl

Can You Spare A Few Hours at Buxted Bonfire Society’s event on September 28? Events like these can’t happen without the help and support of the local community. We at Buxted Bonfire Society are looking for volunteers to help marshal the road closure points on our night, Saturday, September 28. If you can help, please contact us on Facebook, or email us on: [email protected]

Charity disco at The Burwash Common Pavilion is on Saturday, October19 from 7.30-11pm We are raising money for Doctors Without Borders, Medecins Sans Frontieres. Come and dance the night away and make a difference. £10 per ticket to include a Burwash Beauty hot dog. DJ / DISCO by Dave Kneller Cash/card bar Please contact Hazel at: [email protected] for information and tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flexibus is a flexible, on-demand transport service, for the price of a standard bus. Book your ride with the app: eastsussex.gov.uk/ESCCFlexiBus or call 01273 078203 (9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday) In areas with limited or no public transport Flexibus, our on-demand ride share service, can help connect you with your local area and the wider public transport network.

You can book a Flexibus ride as little as 30 minutes before you want to travel and up to seven days in advance. Bookings can be made using an app and by telephone to the call centre. You can book for up to nine passengers per trip, subject to availability.

To help make rides as efficient as possible, passengers cannot add multiple stops or change their pickup/drop off location. Buses will be routed to pick up/drop off other passengers. Flexibus operates Monday to Saturday 7am-7pm, excluding Bank Holidays.

FlexiBus flexible, on-demand rideshare service, is for areas with limited or no bus service. Residents can book a FlexiBus journey to their nearest town, train station, hospital and other key destinations. How to Plan your journey - Journeys can be made: to and from anywhere within a zone and/or to and from key destinations outside a zone (such as other transport links, towns and so on) FlexiBus operates exclusively for places not served by a regular transport service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can’t book a FlexiBus journey to travel along the whole of an existing public transport route. Operating times: Services run 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday (not Sundays or Bank holidays). For more information on Zones and Key destinations see: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/public/flexibus? Until December 31, the cost of FlexiBus fares will be capped at £2 for single journeys due to the Government price cap.

The Bereavement Journey is being offered by churches and Christian organisations across the UK and the world. The Bereavement Journey a course run at Kings Church Heathfield, begins on Tuesday, October 1 at 7.30pm.

If you are grieving from the loss of a loved one recently or if you are wanting to explore and process a previous bereavement, the bereavement journey is a safe space to healthily process grief.

The topics covered include Attachment, separation and loss, the pain and responses of grief, anger and guilt, coping with others’ reactions, delayed and suppressed grief, adjusting to change, and moving forward healthily. Faith is reserved for the final session which is optional. This makes the course suitable for anyone of any faith or none.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information see: www.kcheathfield.org.uk Telephone: 01435 863786 or Email: [email protected]

Would you like to learn more about plants? On Wednesday mornings, Morag is running workshops at Rapkyns Nursery, talking about 10 different plants grown at the Nursery. Workshops take place from 11am until 12pm on Wednesdays: September 25, October 9, and October 23.

Each week Morag will talk about where to grow ten different plants, how to care for them and how to propagate them too. She will also talk about what is happening at the Nursery at this time of year. No prior knowledge is required to attend these fun and informative sessions. Cost is £15 per session with all proceeds going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

To book a place email: [email protected] The first Wednesday Workshop yesterday, raised £150 for the MNDA. A Six, Fortnightly Mindfulness sessions Group is starting on Friday, September 20 from 1.30pm -2.30pm. For more information and to reserve your place call Sue on 07958938746 or email [email protected] Group limited to eight people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hallowe'en Family Disco, (Broad Oak Pre-School) will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 4pm until 7pm at Broad Oak Village Hall, Burwash Road TN21 8SS £3 Adult and £5 child entry including hot dog and drink. Tickets can be purchased at preschool or on the Eventbrite website at: www.eventbrite.co.uk

Bingo and Curry Night at Broad oak Village Hall, Burwash Road, TN21 8SS on Saturday, October 5, 6.30pm arrival for 7pm start. Tickets £15 including Curry and six Bingo games. Prizes for a line and full house, bingo dabbers available for purchase, raffle and extra games available to buy and bar available. To purchase tickets please email: [email protected]

Little Punnetts Toddler Group takes place every Thursday during term time only, from 9am until 11am. Cost £2 per family for ages 0 – 5 years. Connect with other parents and bring your little ones for nursery rhymes, messy play and more… Punnetts Town Village Hall TN21 9DE

Quiz Night … How? Who? What? Why? Where? Saturday, October 5 starting at 7pm. £5 per person, with a maximum of six people per team. Raffle, License Bar, All welcome. In support of Heathfield Cricket Club Nets Fund. Please email: [email protected] to book your team. Heathfield Park Cricket Club, School Hill, Old Heathfield East Sussex TN21 9AE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belles of the Ball. The theme of the Belles & Butterflies Christmas Appeal this year is HOPE... Our Christmas Appeal will be supporting low-income families in our community and surrounding areas and going straight to the families and individuals who need it the most. Here’s how you can help with our amazing projects below...

Gift Appeal - We are looking for gifts such as sets, chocolates, new socks, candles, new toys, games... why not take advantage of the 3 for 2 offers? We are hoping every individual who uses our service in December will have a wrapped present from Belles donated by our supporters.

Shoe Box Appeal - Our Shoe Box Appeal will be going directly to the children who use our service, we would love to gift them with your shoe box full of things like a small toy, note pad, pens, toothbrush, gloves etc. Please wrap your shoe box and label with gender and age. Reverse Advent Calendar -We love this idea! We will distribute any food parcels to those who need a bit of extra help this Christmas. It doesn’t have to be the entire list or a parcel. All Food Banks will need your help this Christmas.

Christmas Card Appeal - When you’re writing your Christmas Card list, please think of those people who might not get that message of hope this Christmas, who may be facing Christmas alone or who are struggling. We are hoping to give individuals their very own message, please write your Christmas message in a card, it’s important you stay as anonymous as possible as it’s the message that’s the most important. Get your kids to get creative, we would love their pictures with messages of hope that we will also post on our Belles page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Belles and Butterflies Team - We understand and have seen first-hand how much people struggle, we know we can’t take that struggle away but we can make a small difference by letting people know we care. These people live in our villages and in our towns, they are part of our community and surrounding areas, so as a community let’s spread some Christmas Cheer and give the message of hope this year. Thank you so much for your continued support. To donate: Either message through our Facebook page Belles of the Ball, email [email protected] or telephone/text 07889287892 or text for your Heathfield drop-off address: Anna 07525351209 or Anne 07761798689

Heathfield Artisan Markets, shop small and local. Stalls just £10. Would you like a stall at our next midweek market on Thursday, September 26? We’re offering stalls for our midweek markets in 2024 for JUST £10 If you would like a stall please PM or send an email to [email protected]

We also have a FREE space at each event for a local charity or goodwill cause. Heathfield Artisan Markets include Arts and Crafts, jewellery, ladies fashion, cakes and bakes, health and beauty, food and produce and much more. Free entry and dog friendly. Held every month on the first Saturday and the Fourth Thursday of the month 9am until 2pm at State Hall, Station Road Heathfield, see: heathfieldartisianmarketsatheathfield on facebook and Instagram.

A new community chair yoga class started at the union church Heathfield on Monday Sept. 16, and will be continuing every Monday afternoon. Time: 2:30pm until 3:15pm. All Are Welcome! The class is perfect for beginners and those who wish to practice yoga but find it difficult moving up and down from the floor. The class is kind and respectful, and is completely non-competitive. No need to book - Pay as you go - £8 Just come along, enjoy and feel better. Tommy & Helen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathfield Silver Band are keen to take in new players in all sections, but particularly the cornet section. We’d love to hear from you if you’d like to give us a try. We rehearse on Tuesday evenings 7.30pm until 9.30pm. Our band room is in Alexander Road, Heathfield. Please ring us on 01435 917201 and ask for Nick or Heather.

If you’re new to playing we also run a training band and will teach you and provide you with a loan instrument. There is no age limit. Please do consider and come and join a bunch of great people on a new journey. Now’s the time! We are non-contesting and just enjoy playing music to the people of Heathfield and the Surrounding area.

Discover the joy of dance with BodiBlossom's Beginner’s Burlesque Workshop. If you've ever wanted to give burlesque a try, now is your opportunity. Join in on a one-hour workshop on Thursday, September 26 at A.B. Stage Studio, Heathfield from 19.30 - 20.30, cost £10.

This fun and low-impact class is designed specifically for those who are new to burlesque. It’s going to be a lot of fun learning a routine to All That Jazz. Just wear something comfortable to dance in with either dance shoes or trainers. Join us to learn the art of burlesque and build confidence in a welcoming and supportive environment. Come and enjoy the music, movement, and empowering experience of burlesque dance. For more information see www.bodyblossom.com

Please email [email protected] with your Heathfield and surrounding areas news and any notification of events and meetings, for inclusion in this column.