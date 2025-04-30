Heathfield man runs London Marathon in memory of best friend’s daughter – despite breaking his toe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Determined Leon Collen took part in Sunday’s London Marathon in memory of his best mate’s daughter who sadly died aged just three - despite breaking his toe in the run-up.

Leon, 34, from Heathfield, raised more than £2,275 for Chailey Heritage Foundation, but it nearly didn’t happen after the mishap.

Before the marathon he said: “I stubbed my toe really badly. There was blood everywhere and I broke my little toe, I even lost the nail. Thankfully, the recovery was fairly quick after a couple weeks but I’m now back on track and I’m all ready for Sunday.”

Bricklayer Leon has been best friends with Matt Vince since the start of secondary school.

Matt and his wife Sam suffered the loss of daughter Luna-Rose in October 2022 when she passed away in her sleep. She was born with a rare genetic condition and had been receiving incredible support from the team at Sussex charity Chailey Heritage Foundation.

So Leon decided to take on the London Marathon to raise funds for the charity. Leon’s goal this year was a modest £2,000.

Before the event, which took place on Sunday, April 27, he said: “I have been training three times a week and I’m hoping for a sub three hours 50. But it’s all about enjoying the moment and raising money for this amazing cause. Matt and I have travelled together, we have lived together, and he will be my Best Man at my wedding in August. This is the least I can do for Matt and Sam and also for Chailey Heritage Foundation.”

After the marathon Leon said: “It was an absolute privilege to run for such an amazing charity and I was very honoured to do so.”

He said he went through ‘all kinds of emotions on the day’, adding: “I shed a few tears for Luna-Rose but I had sunglasses on and I'm sure nobody saw me.”

People can still make a donation at 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/leon-collen.