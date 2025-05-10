Heathfield planning: 'I'm sure this can be resolved'

Developers Longshaw Estates have lodged an application to build a four-bedroom home on land at the corner of Mill Road and Ghyll Road in Heathfield. The scheme was originally lodged in February this year but was opposed by a neighbour and members of Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council's Planning Committee.
The plot was the site of a small bungalow which had burned down several years ago. It has remained vacant since.
While parish councillors and neighbours were pleased it would be used for housing, there were problems over the shape, location and style of the building.
A neighbour described how the proposed building would obscure light from his 14 solar panels which generate 2.6MWh of electricity per year - equivalent to 80 per cent of total consumption.
And parish councillors objected strongly on grounds the house would be 'excessively large,' vehicular access was in the wrong place, a chimney was too tall, there would be negative impact on neighbouring properties and surface water drainage was unacceptable. There would also be environmental impact.
Recent case law underpins the legality of light being obscured from solar panels, following a legal judgement in Kent.
The application was due to be called into Wealden District Council's north area planning committee hearing but ward councillor Michael Gadd hopes this can be avoided. He told the Express he, together with colleagues, is working to bring about a consensus between the neighbour affected, parish council members and the applicant. He said: "I am sure this can be resolved with goodwill on all sides."
