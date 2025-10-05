Heathfield torchlit procession, fireworks and bonfire to take place on 11th October 2025

After months of planning, hard work and dedication, Heathfield & District Bonfire Society will be back in force for this year’s Heathfield Bonfire Night on Saturday the 11th of October.

In their Green, White and Black ‘Smugglers’ jumpers and their iconic, colourful ‘Day of the dead’ costumes, the group will be joined by over 25 other local societies as they take to the streets with a spectacular torchlit procession, bringing together the local community and bonfire friends.

The night marks the failure of the 1605 Gunpowder Plot, honours and remembers those who have given their lives in conflicts, from the two World Wars, more recent wars and terrorist acts and also remembers the Heathfield Martyrs; Margery Morris and her son James, of Cade Street who were burnt at the stake in Lewes on June 22nd 1557.

This event is the culmination of a busy year for the society’s membership that continues to grow, having had the honour to lead the celebrations for the town on VE Day, assisting with the organisation of the VJ Day memorial and from supporting other local groups and societies including Heathfield show, Le Marche, Waldron classic car show, Horam fun day and more.

To keep the event safe for all, the following roads will be closed from 18.30 until 22.00.

High Street, Station Road, Mutton Hall Hill, Sheepsetting Lane, Wealdview Road, Mill Road & Mill Close - all roads will re-open by 22.00 – further details can be found in their programme (details below), on social media and at their website: www.heathfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk.

There will be a bar behind Pennells Carpets serving Harvey’s best, cider from Bignose Beardy as well as soft drinks, and for the first time the Gun Taproom will be serving from their iconic Airstream bar at the firesite in Sheepsetting lane.

The torchlit procession will be followed by fireworks and the finale of this year’s tableau being dispatched at the hand of the professional firework team.

This year’s event will support Chestnut Tree children's hospice that cares for children and young adults with progressive life-limiting conditions and who are not expected to live into adulthood, as well as other local organisations.

Entry to the firesite for the bonfire and fireworks display is by wristband only, these can be purchased in advance from the Mermaid Lounge in Horam, Poppyseed Bakery (Albion House) Cross-in-hand, Farrago Heathfield and Heathfield & Waldron parish council offices and outside Trading 4 U, on the high street between 9am and 1pm on Saturday the 11th - wristbands purchased in advance are just £4 each and under 5’s go free.

Any remaining wristbands will be available from the Martyrs Bar (behind Pennells Carpets) from 5.30pm on the day at a cost of £5 each.

A programme has been provided free of charge to over 3,000 Heathfield homes and can also be viewed online by visiting: www.tinyurl.com/2n9fk4dy or by scanning the QR code:

The society is incredibly grateful for the kindness and support given to them from the community and from local organisations and businesses.

1 . Contributed Heathfield & District Bonfire Society at the Martyrs commemoration earlier this year. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Our bar at Heathfield's VE day celebrations this year. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Tab team hard at work for this years centrepiece - but who or what is it this year? Photo: Submitted