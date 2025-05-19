Heathfield Town latest news

Age UK Heathfield have lots of items for sale, to show support for Heathfield Agricultural Show and the topper on the Post Box on Station Road is leading the way in highlighting this annual event and also raising awareness for Jamie’s Farm (and… just in case you missed the Eurovision Topper: here is a photo as well!)

The Heathfield Agricultural Show is this weekend, on Saturday 24th May at Tottingworth Farm, Broad Oak, Heathfield. This year will be the 77th show year. “As one of the region’s premier one-day agricultural shows, this year’s event promises a packed schedule of entertainment, livestock and equine competitions, and shopping… the show celebrates rural life, farming excellence, and local enterprise, drawing visitors from near and far.”

The UK’s number one motorcycle display team, Bolddog FMX will be performing in the Main Ring. These UK top ranked freestyle motocross riders, incorporate the latest heart stopping tricks in their display. The Vintage Tractor and Working Steam section; organised by South East Vintage Tractor Club, gives visitors an interesting perspective of the farm tractor and how it has developed over the decades. For more information see: https://www.heathfieldshow.org

Tracy’s ‘Topper’ is made in aid of Jamie’s Farm who “uniquely blend Farming, Family, Therapy and Legacy into a transformative 5-day residential programme with follow-up support. Our impact is testament to this, revealing that young people leave the farm better equipped to thrive academically, socially and emotionally during their school years and beyond.”With five farms situated around the country the closest to Heathfield is in Lewes. For more information please see: https://jamiesfarm.org.uk

Be part of Age UK’s new campaign ‘Get active for less’ and get your sustainable sports gear at the Age UK shop in Heathfield. Age UK new campaign is entitled- ‘Act Now, Age Better’ and aims to start a national conversation about the benefits of becoming more physically active.

With the weather warming up, there has never been a better time to start becoming more active and become part of Age UK’s new campaign. Physical activity is one of the most impactful steps individuals can take to ensure a healthier future and a chance to maintain independence in later life – and that it is never too late to start!

Latest research from Age UK found that 6.6 million (47%) adults say that they feel they don’t do enough or don’t do any physical activity. Exercise improves strength, mobility, and mental health, and it reduces the risk of conditions like heart disease, frailty, diabetes, arthritis and some cancers.

Which is why Age UK has launched a new campaign ‘Act Now, Age Better’, which highlights how becoming more physically active can lead to a happier, heathier, more independent later life. In a bid to encourage people to get active, the Age UK shops are calling on local residents to pop by to pick up their sports gear.

Age UK has 276 shops across England and Wales, which offer a wider range of pre-loved items, including sportswear, fitness DVDs, books and accessories, perfect for aiding a journey to moving more, whilst not breaking the bank. Shopping and donating to Age UK charity shops is not only a great way of supporting older people, but also recycling unwanted items and reducing waste.

So far this year donations to the Charity’s shops have avoided 1,000,000 kg going into landfill and saved 10,000,000 kg of CO2.To find out more see Age UK website: www.ageuk.org.uk/shopsShoppers can also pick up items via Age UK’s eBay page www.ebay.co.uk/ageuk

Rural Sussex Girl. Looking to meet new people and try something fun? Come and join RuralSussex Girls – a friendly community for women 18+ across Sussex looking to make new friends, get out and about, and try new things.

We’ve got several brilliant events coming up in May — everyone’s welcome! 28th May – Book Club in Lewes – books, snacks and a good gossip. 31st May – Wellbeing Workshop in Hassocks – a gentle way to close the month. All our events are relaxed, friendly, and perfect for coming along solo or with a pal. Hope to see you at an event soon, all you have to do is join our Facebook group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/ruralsussexgirl/

Community Lunch Club, at the Community hub, Union Church Heathfield. A chance to meet with others and enjoy a delicious, hot 2-course lunch with tea/coffee for just £5. This group runs on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, (27th May and 10th June), and places can be booked with the church office. Age Concern Heathfield also provide a minibus to collect and return you if needed. These can be booked on 01435 866960

Care for the Carers offers a range of information, advice and support groups across the district. To find your nearest group please visit the website at www.cftc.orguk?whats-on

Little Punnetts Toddler Group, meets every Thursday (term time only) from 9am until 11am. Come and connect with other parents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Located at Punnets Town Village Hall TN21 9DI for ages 0-5 years cost £2 per family.

Age We Care takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a one hour of various activities open to the community including: Kurling, Boccia, Singing, Arts and Craft throughout the month. Venue St Bartholemew’s Church, Cross in Hand. Full Respite Day Care is also available. Booking essential 01825 760176 or email [email protected].

Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield meets Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3.30pm at Heathfield Park Cricket Club TN21 9AE. For more information, please call 07971032667 or email Rachel at: [email protected]

St Richard's Baby and Toddler Group, Park Road, TN21 8DS Tuesdays, Come along any time from 1.30 - 3.30pm.

Weekly Drop-in Chair Yoga Classes @ Union Church Heathfield. For those who wish to practice Yoga but find it difficult moving up and down from the floor. We encourage a positive and kind approach where all abilities are welcomed. Monday Afternoons – (2:30pm until 3:15pm) Wednesday Mornings – (11:00am until 11:45am) Just show up - £8 pay as you go. Heathfield Chair Yoga will give you a warm welcome.

Chair Yoga - Fridays Dunn village hall Rushlake Green 10.30-11.15am - £8 a class friendly classes no judgement - modifications to suit - improving strength, flexibility and general well-being. Suitable for beginners and improvers. contact Emma -Tree Frog Yoga 07496348056 [email protected] - regular classes also available and private 1:1 or 2:1 sessions.

Community Awards. Nominations are now open for this year’s Ashdown Radio Community Awards https://www.ashdownradio.com/.../the-ashdown-radio.../ The awards will take place on Friday 26th September at the East Sussex National Hotel in Uckfield. Being held in conjunction with Wealden Volunteering, the evening will celebrate the achievements of local people from across Heathfield, Crowborough, Uckfield and surrounding areas, across 14 categories. Choose a category to nominate now, and by nominating you have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the awards ceremony! Nominations close at 23:59 on Friday 27th June 2025 Categories include: Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser of the Year, Sporting Achievement of the Year, Young Person of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Carer of the Year, Community Group Award, Arts and Culture Award, Community Green Award, Parent/Guardian of the Year, Charity of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Service to our community Award.

Stall Holders are wanted for a community event at Buxted Summer Fayre & Dog Show on Saturday 21st June 12.00pm-4.00pm. £15.00 a stall. For more information or to book please email: [email protected]

Important Notice to Dog Walkers: Rother Police recently made this announcement that has relevance to Heathfield and surrounding areas also: “Livestock Worrying is an Offence

Many fields in rural areas contain livestock, and whilst you may believe your dog would never harm another animal, the mere presence of a dog chasing livestock can have devastating consequences. Animals may die from shock or pregnant livestock may lose their unborn young, causing both emotional distress and financial losses to farmers. Sheep and cattle worrying is a criminal offence. If your dog is involved in such an incident, you could face prosecution and substantial financial penalties. Please be aware that farmers have the legal right to shoot dogs on sight that are endangering their livestock. Whilst we want the public to enjoy Sussex's beautiful countryside, we ask that you please respect rural protocols. There are numerous designated footpaths available, which can be accessed via the East Sussex County website: footpathmap.co.uk These paths include proper access points with gates and stiles. If you are ever uncertain, always keep your dog on a lead.”

Cuckoo Line Gala – Heathfield Tunnel! We're delighted to announce that following an inspection, risk assessments and insurance being put in place, Wealden District Council has given the Spa Valley Railway the green light to open Heathfield Tunnel during our Cuckoo Line Gala! An enormous amount of work has taken place behind the scenes to make this possible and to help support the Spa Valley Railway a small entry charge of £1 per adult and 50p per child will apply. The tunnel will be open for people to walk through on Friday 13th, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June between 10:00 and 17:00 from the portal on Station Approach. Volunteers, We Need You! We would be delighted to hear from any willing volunteers that would like to help support the opening and be on hand at the tunnel between 09:30 and 17:30 each day open up, close up, take payment for this small charge and hand out information leaflets we're creating. Please contact [email protected] if this is something you'd like to help with.

Boost Netball Heathfield. Calling all young netball stars! We're back with our Boost Netball Half Term Workshops and it's going to be Bigger, Bouncier, and Better than ever! Tuesday 27th & Wednesday 28th May from 10am – 3pm, Parkside Primary School, Reception to Year 6 – All skill levels welcome! Join us for two action-packed days led by Level 2 England. Netball Coaches where your child will build skills, confidence, teamwork, and most importantly – have TONS of fun! £35 per day or just £65 for both days! Email to book: [email protected] Spaces are limited – don’t miss out on this netball-tastic experience! Boost Netball is a Netball development programme for both Junior and Senior Netball in Heathfield. See our facebook page: Boost Netball Heathfield.

Are you a young person living near Rushlake Green with special artistic talents? Or are you a professional who wants to develop artistic expression in local young people? If you are, check this out… The Rushlake Green Little Arts Grant Scheme - a legacy of the successful Rushlake Green Little Arts Festival in 2024 - offers financial support for activities to develop local young people’s creative skills and stimulate their involvement in the arts. The scheme will be open in May 2025, either to individual young people between the ages of 6 and 25 years, or to professional artists wanting to promote artistic expression in groups of young people residing in the parish of Warbleton. If you need financial support to pursue any artistic activity, and you or a participant resides in Warbleton parish, this grant scheme might help you. A grants panel will assess submissions from eligible applicants and offer the first grant of up to £400 in the last week of August 2025. The application process is simple, but must benefit a young person, or a group of young people, who reside in Warbleton Parish at the time of application. For more information or an application form, please email: [email protected]

Heathfield & District Bonfire Society are taking over The Heathfield Tavern for our very popular Quiz Night, on Tuesday 10th June starting at 7.30pm, £5 per person Teams of six, be sure to get in quick for those tickets! Book at: [email protected]

