Heathfield town news

First Response. Across Kent, Surrey and Sussex and north east Hampshire South East Coast Ambulance Service and CFRs “attend roughly 20,000 emergency calls per year of which more than 10,000 are categorised as life-threatening, including more than 1,000 of which are cardiac/respiratory arrest calls. Heathfield and Waldron Community First Responders provide emergency medical response locally.

Heathfield and Waldron Community First Responders are a charity that provide an emergency medical response in our community, alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) HWCFR are entirely supported by donations and sponsorship, with all money going directly towards the training and equipment of Responders, as well as maintaining and expanding the network of Public Access Defibrillators. “The team is made up of volunteer responders, trained by the ambulance service to attend emergency calls alongside ambulance crews, as well as fundraisers and support volunteers. Our responders are community volunteers who are trained to respond to emergency calls in conjunction with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb). As they respond in the local areas where they live and work, they are able to attend the scene of an emergency within a few minutes, and often before the emergency service arrives. They are able to offer life-saving first aid further increasing the patient’s chances of survival.” HWCFR also provide and maintain a number of Public Access Defibrillators within the Local Area. PADs are accessible 24/7 at Parkside Primary School, Green Lane Phone Box, Urban Jump, Runt in Tun Pub, Goldsmith and Alcorn Garage, The Star Inn, Broad Oak Village Hall, Heathfield Fire Station, Outside HKS, Maynards Green CP School. Information about HWCFR please see the website: www.heathfieldcfr.co.uk or email: [email protected] Responders attend various types of calls, including: Cardiac/Respiratory Arrest, Choking, Chest Pain/Cardiac Problems, Breathing/ENT Problems, Stroke/Neurological, Unconscious/Faint, Allergic Reaction, Bleeding, Diabetic problems and Fitting. In case of emergency, always dial 999.

Heathfield and Waldron Community First Responders are proud to be bringing back their 7th Annual Quiz Night on Saturday 9th November at Kings Church, Station Road, Heathfield. Prizes for the top three teams, and raffle. Doors open at 7pm and Quiz starts at 7.30pm. Cost £5 per person with a maximum of six people per team. Bring your own food and drinks. “Help us to raise some vital funds to continue the life-saving work we do” Come along and help us raise vital funds for the charity. To book, see the Heathfield and Waldron Responders Facebook page and scan the QR code to book. Quiz Night, Saturday 28th September at Broad Oak Village Hall at 7pm, held by Heathfield Benefice (The church of England in your local community). Tables of six at £15 per head includes Buffet Supper, Glass of Wine, Raffle and Prizes. Raising funds to modernise the lighting at St Richards Church. Call 01435 864759 0r email [email protected] to reserve your place.

Wealden Disability Involvement Group are looking for new members to be the voice of people living with disabilities in Wealden, by contributing to council proposals and other projects. Meetings take place in Hailsham or Uckfield every 2 months for 2 hours. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to get involved.

Autumn Concert Supporting local charity You Raise Me UP. Saturday 12th October, Adults £7 Children £5 from wegottickets.com Venue Hailsham Parish Church, Vicarage Road, BN27 1BJ for information, see hailshamvoices.co.uk The ‘You Raise Me Up charity’ was founded by the late Jane Brooks and her husband Fraser in June 2011. The charity’s sole purpose is to raise funds to support families that have suffered the loss of a young person aged 16-25 years. The You Raise Me Up Charity are based in East Sussex and supports families from East & West Sussex and Kent. The aim of the charity is to “be able to provide compassion and support … We have trained, experienced counsellors available including child and adolescent counsellors to help you through these dark times. We also run monthly support groups, where you can meet other families going through similar emotions and by coming together you will start to feel less alone. We also now run an advice and signposting service from our Support Centre. The mental health impact of the death of a child on surviving family members is huge. Our charity support them to survive that and stabilise their mental wellbeing enabling them to function again in everyday life and support their lives going forward. We have a multiple purpose of support, all aimed at holding families together. Grief is a lonely journey and making friends with others who have that shared experience and support each other is vital.” If you are looking for support, please call the 24-hour helpline on 01323 482772 and for more information see the website: www.youraisemeup.co.uk

Bonfire Christians Heathfield, is a new community of Christians connecting with God out in nature -whatever the weather! “The earth itself is their church, the vast, open sky, it’s ceiling” (Wayne Teasdale.) To be held on Sundays @ 5pm every 4th Sunday, dates as follows: Sunday 22nd Sept, 27th Oct, 24th Nov, and 22nd Dec at the Broad Oak Scout Hut next to Broad Oak Village Hall. TN21 8SS contact 01435 876195 for more details.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP. Come and meet with others who understand how you are feeling, with support of local bereavement counsellor Sue Jenkins. We meet every second Wednesday in the month, next session: Wednesday 9th October from 2pm until 4pm at the Church Lounge, Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call 0795 8938746 or just turn up. This group is kindly sponsored by White Feather Funerals

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield Our next lecture is on Tuesday 8th October 2024 entitled Queen Charlotte with speaker Steven Barrett.Sir Thomas Lawrence was twenty when commissioned to paint a portrait of Queen Charlotte. His early masterpiece is one of the greatest royal portraits. However, Charlotte and George III considered it unsuitable for the Royal Collection and Lawrence retained the painting, which is now in the National Gallery. The young artist had unwittingly broken one of the tacit rules of royal portraiture, showing the Queen with a wistful expression, half-smiling and distracted. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Heathfield Morning WI. Next meeting will be on Tuesday 15th October from 10am until 12pm at The Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield, TN21 8LB. We meet on the second Tuesday in the month. Our October month will consider, Lasting Power of Attorney. We welcome new members to join us. Just come along and enjoy our activities, outings and great speakers. To find out more please email: [email protected]

Community Farmers Market is on Saturday 2nd October from 9am until 11.30am at the Swan Meadow Playing Fields, Ham Lane, Burwash, TN19 7ER Please bring cash if possible. Enquiries to [email protected] Supported by Burwash Playing Fields Association and Wealden Food Partnership. Held on the first Saturday of the month.

Heathfield Chair Yoga Join us on Wednesday mornings for Chair Yoga Class at the Heathfield Community Centre. Perfect for those who would like to practice yoga but find it difficult getting up and down from the floor. Improve your health and well-being in a safe and relaxed atmosphere. 2 classes to choose from (9:45am until 10:30am) and (11:00am until 11:45am) No need to book - pay as you go £8 - just come along, enjoy and feel better You will receive a warm welcome. Tommy & Helen

Stay warm but safe. East Sussex Fire and Rescue electric blanket testing is back. Take your electric blanket along for a FREE safety check at any of the East Sussex Fire and Rescue service events in October. ESFRS are encouraging residents to put dates in their diaries for this year’s electric blanket testing events. Last year, apparently over 30% of the blankets tested failed the safety checks, which could have resulted in serious incidents or even house fires. Testing centres are operating in Fire Stations across East Sussex. This is a FREE service. Advice on choosing, using, checking for signs of wear or damage and how to store your electric blanket can be found at www.esfrs.org/electroclankets Dates and venues are as follows: Monday 14th October at Heathfield Fire Station, High Street, Heathfield from 10am-12pm. Monday 14thOctober at Mayfield Fire Station, Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield, TN20 6PJ from 2pm-4pm. Uckfield Fire Station, Bell Farm Road, Uckfield, TN22 1BA from 10am-12pm on Tuesday 15th October and Crowborough Fire Station, Beacon Road, Crowborough,TN6 1AF2pm-4pm also on Tuesday 15th October. Other dates and venues available further afield. ESFRS are urging electric blanket owners to “Bring your electric blanket along for a FREE safety check at any of the above events. If you are unable to attend, please ask a friend or neighbour to bring your blanket for you. East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service working with partners for your safety.” For more information email: [email protected] *This email box is monitored during office hours which are 08:30 to 17:00 Monday to Thursday and 08:30 to 16:30 Friday and it is NOT monitored Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays. Telephone: 0303 999 1000

Warbleton Brass Band Macmillan Coffee evening on Friday 27th September at 7.30pm, State Hall Heathfield. A popular fun evening for everyone including all our players. It's our favourite event and raises money for a great cause. Come along and join us, choose what we play, eat cake, enjoy the music. Did we mention there is cake! Do you play? Did you play? Do you want to play? Come along and see if you would like to join our musical 'family'. Friday evenings at Rushlake Green we can be heard rehearsing for our next popular performance. We are in need of a couple of basses (tubas) to boost up our bottom end!! If you think you'd like to join us in playing everything from pop, classical, original, rock, jazz and just about every style you can imagine then come and give us a go. We're a friendly bunch and work hard to put on some of the most entertaining concerts around. All other brass instruments are always welcome to join us plus we have a B Band for beginners where instruments and tuition can be provided. Come on, you know you want to! For more details see: www.warbletonbrassband.org

Welcoming back Heathfield Runners and residents from Heathfield. Please sign up for our 2025 Community Run which will take place on 18th May 2025 from 9.30am and registration is now live. 10k 5k 3k and 1 mile for more information see: www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk The 10k, 5k 3k and 1 Mile races return in 2025 after a sell-out year in 2024. Using the undulating roads in and around Hailsham, this series of races are perfect for the experienced runner to those looking to begin their running journey. We will also continue to offer our inclusive disability 1 mile race for all ages and abilities, to give everyone their opportunity to race and receive a medal. The 3k race is also perfect for the youngsters looking to add a medal to their collections! The races include:- I Mile Race - Start time - 10.00 am - Sponsored by Alinker & Colston, 3k Race - Start time - 09.30 am - Sponsored by Hailsham Town Council, 10k Race - Start time - 10.30 am - Sponsored by Hallmark Glazed Extensions, 5k Race - Start time - 10.30 am - Sponsored by 'The Royal' Indian. The 1 mile race is an inclusive mile event and is untimed. There are no prizes for this event. The 3k event this is aimed at our younger participants and prizes for this event will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd & 3rd Boy and Girl under the age of 16.

Heathfield And District Bonfire Society Firesite wristbands are officially on sale at Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council, Farrago and Albion House Bakery (Crossin Hand) This is your only way to gain entry to the firesite for Heathfiled Bonfire, at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting lane, on Saturday 12th October 2024. Cost £3 each (under 2’s free) Please note this is cash only and preferable the correct amount. For information about the society

Music For Memory. Do you care for or know someone with memory issues, dementia or social isolation? We are a charity that provides a.....Free Weekly Singalong session led by a professional singer - Emmanuel Centre, Harrier Lane, Battle - singing starts promptly at 10.30am - Teas and coffees will now be served afterwards in the café. All new members welcome - no need to book - just turn up. No singing ability required! Last week's programme included - King Of The Road - White Cliffs of Dover - Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree - Boom Bang a Bang. We would love to see you there! For more information Email: admin@musicforthememory

Music for the Memory is a FREE service that uses singing to bring together local people from all walks of life with any form of mild to moderate dementia together with their carers, in a friendly and fun activity. Singing stimulates brain activity and Music for the Memory enables people to express themselves, feel positive and make new friends.

The ManKind Heathfield group will meet every Thursday evening from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Union Church Community Hub, Heathfield (High Street entrance). If you are struggling with your mental health currently, are in recovery and willing to share your experience with other men or, you support someone with a mental health condition, this group is for you. The group encourages men to talk about their feelings however, if you are not ready to share, you can just listen. The group is not able to offer counselling or therapy. If you are experiencing an acute mental health condition, speak to your GP. You can also self-refer for help from the NHS via Health in Mind (www.healthinmind.org.uk) or for help 24 hours a day contact the Samaritans Tel: 116 123. For further information or to contact us, see the ManKind Heathfield Facebook page or ManKind website (www.mankindcic.co.uk) There are also plans to host a Renew Wellbeing Cafe and a drama group at the Community Hub. Please share this post with friends, family and colleagues.

Heathfield Dementia Café. Our friendly, welcoming space is for anyone looking after someone with dementia. Please come and say hello, no booking necessary. We look forward to seeing you. Held every Thursday from 2pm until 4pm. Tea, coffee, biscuits and sometimes even cake. Music, bingo and occasional entertainment. £2.50 per person. All welcome.

Community Clothes Swap at Welcome Baptist Church, Alexandra Road, Heathfield on Monday 30thSeptember at 7.30pm. Clothes swaps are such a great way to get the community together, to catch up with friends, recycle old clothing and find some new-to-you pieces to revamp your wardrobe at No Cost and therefore allowing you to keep your money for your essentials. Donations are needed to make this happen and support our community; we do need your donations. Ladies and Men’s clothes particularly needed. They can be dropped into Welcome Baptist Church Alexandra Road any week day morning and outside of those times you can pop in the wooden playhouse. Please note that you do not need to donate to attend the evening. Just bring your bags and fill.

Friends of Parkside School Heathfield Fireworks Night 2024 will take place on Friday 8th November 2024. Gates open 5pm, first display approximately 6.30pm. Tickets on sale now at: https://parkside.onlineticketseller.com “As always there will be great food, refreshments, music and glow stands as well as not one but TWO fireworks shows (a quieter display first for those with more sensitive ears followed by the more traditional big bangs for the thrill seekers!)

Heathfield’s Annual Christmas Tree Festival will be held from Friday 22nd November until Sunday 1stDecember, at the Union Church Station Road. Currently in the planning stages, if you would like your organisation to have a tree this year please contact Union Church: [email protected] 01435 867195 or see the website:unionchurchheathfield.org.uk A glorious display of Christmas trees from local groups, charities and organisations. Open for public viewing Monday 25th to Friday 29th 10am until 4pm. (Closed Wednesday) Also Thursday 28th open 5pm until 8pm, refreshments available during these times. Special events taking place during the week include: Friday 22nd Launch event 3.30pm until 7.30pm, Saturday 23rd Nov Charity Quiz in the Trees 7pm. Sunday 24th Nov Piano Recital and afternoon tea 2pm. Saturday 30th November Kit Wilson Fun Day 10am – 2pm and Cake and Wine Club Choir concert 7pm. Sunday 1st Dec Closing Carol Service at 4pm, Please see our website/separate posters for more details.

Youth Hub East Sussex, Free Youth Provision sessions in Heathfield. An open youth session for 13 years + Seniors takes place at Union Church Heathfield on Tuesdays from 19.30 until 21.30. A 10-13 year Juniors open youth session is held at Union Church Heathfield on Wednesdays from 17.00 until 18.30. Funky Teens at Union Church Heathfield is a referral-based session for 13-19 years with mild to moderate disabilities and takes place on Tuesdays from 17.30 until 19.30. On Fridays at 16.00 until 18.00 there is an LGBTQ+ Inclusive group at the Union Church which is an open group for those wanting support, advice and to meet others. The Friday Night Project then takes place from 18.00 until 20.00, this is an open youth session for 13years + For information about Youth Hub east Sussex call 01273 336 930 or email [email protected]

The readers of the Heathfield and Surrounding Areas community column are waiting to read your inclusion here next week. Sending your piece, for free inclusion, in next week’s news is easy, simply email [email protected] and together we can publicise your good cause.