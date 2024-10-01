Heathfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Metrologically our year is divided into four seasons; three months, within each sector. In the Northern hemisphere autumn is specified as beginning on 1st September. With autumn therefore allotted the months, September, October, and November, this week’s turn into October sees us a third of the way through the fall already.

From an astronomical perspective, the beginning of autumn is marked by the autumn equinox. Having passed the autumn equinox; on 22nd September, from whichever viewpoint you might lean, in Heathfield and the Surrounding areas the cooling temperatures have been evident. There is perhaps a reluctant acceptance that the nights are now set to become longer than the days, but hopefully the rain will soon cease? As the northern hemisphere tilts away from the sun and the days shorten, we are into October and heading towards Halloween. Throughout Sussex, the Bonfire season is already in full swing. To mark the approaching Bonfire celebrations for Heathfield and District Bonfire Society; which take place on 12th October this year, our local post boxes have been adorned with new toppers. These toppers are made to highlight this year’s chosen charity Young at Heart. Taking to the streets with their usual spectacular torchlit processions, HDBS will help bring together our local community and friends for a night of celebration, during which there will be bucket collections, throughout the procession and the evening.

Friends of Parkside School, Heathfield, will be holding their own Fireworks Night 2024, which will take place on Friday 8th November 2024. Gates will open at 5pm, with the first display approximately 6.30pm. Tickets are on sale now at: https://parkside.onlineticketseller.com “As always there will be great food, refreshments, music and glow stands as well as not one but TWO fireworks shows (a quieter display first for those with more sensitive ears followed by the more traditional big bangs for the thrill seekers!)

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield Our next lecture is this week, on Tuesday 8th October 2024 entitled Queen Charlotte with speaker Steven Barrett.Sir Thomas Lawrence was twenty when commissioned to paint a portrait of Queen Charlotte. His early masterpiece is one of the greatest royal portraits. However, Charlotte and George III considered it unsuitable for the Royal Collection and Lawrence retained the painting, which is now in the National Gallery. The young artist had unwittingly broken one of the tacit rules of royal portraiture, showing the Queen with a wistful expression, half-smiling and distracted. We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers. New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Bereavement support group. Come and meet with others who understand how you are feeling, with support of local bereavement counsellor Sue Jenkins. We meet every second Wednesday in the month, next session: Wednesday 9thOctober from 2pm until 4pm at the Church Lounge, Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call 0795 8938746 or just turn up. This group is kindly sponsored by White Feather Funerals

The Repair Café Heathfield and Horam, next session is on 12th October 2024. We meet on the second Saturday of every month from 9.30am until 12 noon at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE. We hope to see you! Help us preserve our environment and dent our throw away culture. Everyone is welcome. Yummy home-baked cakes and refreshments while you wait! On most occasions we will be able to repair computers, electrical items, cycles, minor mechanical problems, furniture, and small sewing repairs. See our facebook page: Repair café 21, or for more information please email: [email protected]

Sussex Pasthas been promoting Sussex History and Archaeology since 1846, it is one of the Uk’s oldest archaeological and historical societies. The Sussex Archaeological Society is a registered charity which promotes, protects and provides access to the history and heritage of Sussex. Join them for their first Autumn Talk of the season where an Alternative Location for the Battlefield of Hastings, 1066, will be presented by researchers Rebecca Welshman and Simon Cole! Could the famous Battle of Hastings have taken place somewhere other than where we've always believed? On Tuesday 15th October, just after the anniversary of the pivotal battle, Welshman and Cole will present their fascinating evidence suggesting an alternative site for the battlefield through an illustrated presentation.Their work, first published in the International Journal of Military History and Historiography, delves into historic texts, military strategy, and forgotten place names -challenging centuries of historical assumptions! Welshman and Cole will “examine the military situation and strategic possibilities that arose from the Norman landing, as well as the likelihood that the ‘haran apuldran’ (‘Hore Apple Tree’) mentioned in the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle D text served as a military assembly point. They propose that ‘Horeappletree Common,’ with its landmark tree, survived for centuries on the downs of Heathfield, marking the boundary between the rapes of Pevensey and Hastings.” Date: Tuesday 15th October, 7.30pm-8.45pm on Zoom. Tickets are free for Members of Sussex Past and £5 for non-members. Book at: www.sussexpast.co.uk autumn-talk-an-alternative

Heathfield Morning WI. Next meeting will be on Tuesday 15th October from 10am until 12pm with a choir, at The Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield, TN21 8LB. We meet on the second Tuesday in the month. Our October month will consider, Lasting Power of Attorney. We welcome new members to join us. Just come along and enjoy our activities, outings and great speakers. To find out more please email: [email protected]

Stay warm but safe. East Sussex Fire and Rescue electric blanket testing is back. Take your electric blanket along for a FREE safety check at any of the East Sussex Fire and Rescue service events in October. ESFRS are encouraging residents to put dates in their diaries for this year’s electric blanket testing events. Last year, apparently over 30% of the blankets tested failed the safety checks, which could have resulted in serious incidents or even house fires. Testing centres are operating in Fire Stations across East Sussex. This is a FREE service. Advice on choosing, using, checking for signs of wear or damage and how to store your electric blanket can be found at www.esfrs.org/electroclankets Dates and venues are as follows: Monday 14th October at Heathfield Fire Station, High Street, Heathfield from 10am-12pm. Monday 14thOctober at Mayfield Fire Station, Tunbridge Wells Road, Mayfield, TN20 6PJ from 2pm-4pm. Uckfield Fire Station, Bell Farm Road, Uckfield, TN22 1BA from 10am-12pm on Tuesday 15th October and Crowborough Fire Station, Beacon Road, Crowborough,TN6 1AF2pm-4pm also on Tuesday 15th October. Other dates and venues available further afield. ESFRS are urging electric blanket owners to “Bring your electric blanket along for a FREE safety check at any of the above events. If you are unable to attend, please ask a friend or neighbour to bring your blanket for you. East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service working with partners for your safety.” For more information email: [email protected] *This email box is monitored during office hours which are 08:30 to 17:00 Monday to Thursday and 08:30 to 16:30 Friday and it is NOT monitored Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays. Telephone: 0303 999 1000

The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) Cuckoo Trail Activity Mornings are free sessions of easy outdoor exercise for health that take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tuesdays Health Walk are free one-hour group walks at a gentle and easy pace that are suitable for anyone. Starting at 10.30am, with rotating starting points: 1st Tuesday in the month at Heathfield, 2nd Horam, 3rd Hellingly, 4th Hailsham, 5th Polegate. No booking is required, just pop along. Wednesdays and Thursdays Conservation for Health sessions are light conservation volunteering. Join us for a morning of gentle conservation, keeping active in the outdoors and helping to keep the Cuckoo Trail lovely for everyone. 10am until 1pm (or less if you prefer) at locations up and down the Cuckoo Trail. Tasks adapted to suit your ability. Volunteer registration required. Tools, equipment and tea provided. Also Tuesdays:Horam Green Gym at Wealden CrematoriumA range of conservation & horticultural tasks suitable for all abilities, set in the beautiful grounds of Wealden Crem. 10am-1pm Jan-July 2024, minibus starts in Hastings, pick ups available by arrangement on the way (e.g. Hailsham, Herstmonceux) or meet on site. Contact: [email protected] / 07764 655609For information contact the Senior Project Officer: Becky Lewis on 07483 045706 or email: [email protected] or see the website: tinyurl.com/tcvsussex or find TCV Sussex on Facebook

Rotary Club of Heathfield & Waldron ladies are looking for stall holders for a Christmas Table Top Sale for St Wilfrid’s Hospice on 8th December at the Buxted Park Sports Pavilion TN22 4AY from 10.30 to 2.30pm. New, pre-loved sellers and buyers needed. All funds to be donated to St Wilfred’s Hospice. For reservations, all enquiries contact Linda 07976251238 or [email protected] Table or space £15 Public Entry on the day £1.

Little Punnetts Toddler Group Every Thursday (term time ony) from 9am until 11am. Cost £2 per family for ages 0-5years. Come and connect with other prents and bring your little one for nursery rhymes, messy play, crafts and more… Location Punnetts Town Village Hall TN21 9DE

Are you looking for ways to give back? Join Wealden Volunteering at Heathfield and Waldron Parish Offices, Thursday from 9:45 am to 12:45 pm. Stop by our pop-up and let’s chat about how you can get involved with local causes. We’ll be sharing all the details about the upcoming Volunteer Fair and how you can take part in making a difference in your community. For more information see our website: www.wealdenvolunteering.org.uk or email: [email protected] or telephone 01825 760019 Wealden Volunteer Fair is taking place on the 12th of October at Uckfield Civic Centre. Whilst we are always happy to provide all the information about the various charities and organisations in Wealden who are seeking volunteers, there’s no better time and place to find out about the options available than by speaking to those already volunteering with them, hearing first-hand about just what it is they offer, and how you could fit into the picture. Even if you’re not looking to volunteer right now, feel free to pop along, meet some people from all over the district and maybe even find out about an incredible cause or two. Aside from the many charities in attendance, the Civic Centre Cafe is offering its normal service, so maybe stop for a drink or bite to eat too after touring the stalls.

Heathfield and Waldron Community First Responders are proud to be bringing back their 7th Annual Quiz Night on Saturday 9th November at Kings Church, Station Road, Heathfield.

Prizes for the top three teams, and raffle. Doors open at 7pm and Quiz starts at 7.30pm. Cost £5 per person with a maximum of six people per team. Bring your own food and drinks. “Help us to raise some vital funds to continue the life-saving work we do” Come along and help us raise vital funds for the charity. To book, see the Heathfield and Waldron Responders Facebook page and scan the QR code to book.

Wealden Disability Involvement Group are looking for new members to be the voice of people living with disabilities in Wealden, by contributing to council proposals and other projects. Meetings take place in Hailsham or Uckfield every 2 months for 2 hours. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to get involved.

Heathfield's Postbox Toppers 2025 Calendar! The postbox toppers which have featured throughout the past year have now been compiled into a 2025 calendar. If you would like to order one just drop Tracy Williams a message on facebook and pre-order your 2025 calendars at £15.99 each.

Heathfield Chair Yoga Join us on Wednesday mornings for Chair Yoga Class at the Heathfield Community Centre. Perfect for those who would like to practice yoga but find it difficult getting up and down from the floor. Improve your health and well-being in a safe and relaxed atmosphere. 2 classes to choose from (9:45am until 10:30am) and (11:00am until 11:45am) No need to book - pay as you go £8 - just come along, enjoy and feel better You will receive a warm welcome. Tommy & Helen

Autumn Concert Supporting local charity You Raise Me UP. Saturday 12th October, Adults £7 Children £5 from wegottickets.com Venue Hailsham Parish Church, Vicarage Road, BN27 1BJ for information, see hailshamvoices.co.uk The ‘You Raise Me Up charity’ was founded by the late Jane Brooks and her husband Fraser in June 2011. The charity’s sole purpose is to raise funds to support families that have suffered the loss of a young person aged 16-25 years. The You Raise Me Up Charity are based in East Sussex and supports families from East & West Sussex and Kent. The aim of the charity is to “be able to provide compassion and support … We have trained, experienced counsellors available including child and adolescent counsellors to help you through these dark times. We also run monthly support groups, where you can meet other families going through similar emotions and by coming together you will start to feel less alone. We also now run an advice and signposting service from our Support Centre. The mental health impact of the death of a child on surviving family members is huge. Our charity support them to survive that and stabilise their mental wellbeing enabling them to function again in everyday life and support their lives going forward. We have a multiple purpose of support, all aimed at holding families together. Grief is a lonely journey and making friends with others who have that shared experience and support each other is vital.” If you are looking for support, please call the 24-hour helpline on 01323 482772 and for more information see the website: www.youraisemeup.co.uk

U13’s We Need You. With September having passed the Rugby season is now in full swing again. Heathfield & Waldron RFC are actively looking for new players to join their u13 boys rugby squad. If your son is in Year 8 and ready to try something new, regardless of whether this may be a brand-new sport or a chance to start up again, HWRFC would like to hear from you. Contact at the Hardy Roberts Recreational Ground, Cross in Hand, Heathfield, TN21 0QZ on 10435 868747 With out of rugby social events where families can also come together and have fun, this is a perfect opportunity to make new friends and become a member of the Greenies.

Would you like to learn more about plants? On Wednesday mornings, Morag is running workshops at Rapkyns Nursery, talking about 10 different plants grown at the Nursery. Workshops take place from 11am until 12pm on Wednesdays: 9thOctober, and 23rd October. Each week Morag will talk about where to grow ten different plants, how to care for them and how to propagate them too. She will also talk about what is happening at the Nursery at this time of year. No prior knowledge is required to attend these fun and informative sessions. Cost is £15 per session with all proceeds going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA). To book a place email: [email protected] The first Wednesday Workshop, raised £150 for the MNDA, thank you.

Charity disco at The Burwash Common Pavilion is on Saturday 19th October from 7.30-11pm We are raising money for Doctors Without Borders, Medecins Sans Frontieres. Come and dance the night away and make a difference. £10 per ticket to include a Burwash Beauty hot dog. DJ / DISCO by Dave Kneller Cash/card bar Please contact Hazel at: [email protected] for information and tickets

Argos Hill Windmill Open Day Sunday the 13th October from 2pm until 5pm. Another chance to visit this local landmark. Free entry. Donations towards the restoration would be very welcome as we are entirely reliant on donations to continue the work. Guided tours and free refreshments available. (NB. Parking is off road and there are no toilets) TN6 3QF Argos Hill windmill is a Grade 2 listed building dating from 1835. It is located on top of Argos Hill, near Mayfield, Sussex, and is one of only 50 post mills remaining in England. It is a fine example of the Sussex tradition in millwrighting and is a landmark for miles around. The mill ceased working commercially in 1923 and in recent years had been left to deteriorate. Argos Hill Windmill Trust Ltd was formed in 2010 and took responsibility for the mill by leasing it from Wealden District Council. A high-profile fundraising campaign was launched in 2011 to raise funds for the mill's restoration. The first two phases of the restoration project were successfully completed in 2016 when the mill's sweeps turned in the wind for the first time in over 80 years. With the restoration of the mill largely complete, we are moving on to mostly maintenance. The main work completed in 2023 was the repainting on the body of the mill. For all queries please e-mail: [email protected]

Heathfield’s Annual Christmas Tree Festival will be held from Friday 22nd November until Sunday 1st December, at the Union Church Station Road. Currently in the planning stages, if you would like your organisation to have a tree this year please contact Union Church: [email protected] 01435 867195 or see the website: unionchurchheathfield.org.uk A glorious display of Christmas trees from local groups, charities and organisations. Open for public viewing Monday 25th to Friday 29th 10am until 4pm.(Closed Wednesday) Also Thursday 28th open 5pm until 8pm, refreshments available during these times. Special events taking place during the week include: Friday 22nd Launch event 3.30pm until 7.30pm, Saturday 23rd Nov Charity Quiz in the Trees 7pm. Sunday 24th Nov Piano Recital and afternoon tea 2pm. Saturday 30th November Kit Wilson Fun Day 10am – 2pm and Cake and Wine Club Choir concert 7pm. Sunday 1st Dec Closing Carol Service at 4pm, Please see our website/separate posters for more details.

The Heathfield and Surrounding Areas community column needs your words here next week. To send your piece, for free inclusion, simply email [email protected] and together we can publicise your good cause.