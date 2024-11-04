Heathfield Town News

This week, across our community, groups, organisations and individuals, will come together in acts of remembrance. Three Remembrance toppers have gone out around our community in aid of the Royal British Legion.

The Royal British Legion supports people who have served and are currently serving, many of whom suffer life-changing injuries, life-limiting illnesses, mental health issues, employment and housing challenges or problems with debt.

This support is both enabled and highlighted annually through the RBL Poppy Appeal.

The local toppers in Station Road, Holly Drive and Hailsham Road, remind our community ‘Lest we forget’ that “They shall grow not old….” Please do not remove the toppers or damage them, but instead consider making a donation at: https: www.britishlegion.org.uk -get-involved -ways-to-give -donate and/or share a photo on Instagram 2spread.kindness.with.crochet or Facebook at: Post Box Toppers and Yarn Bombing or UK Post Box Toppers and More Group.

Heathfield Post Box Toppers

The RBL Poppy Appeal helps support the armed forces community. Please give generously in honour of those who gave so much and help them to support thousands of service personnel, veterans and families

Pippins Nursery and Florist have, in collaboration with Poppyseed Bakery at Cross-in Hand, created their own acknowledgement to those whose gave their lives in order for us to enjoy ours today.

Their window display at the bakery certainly brings together a striking essence of Flanders Fields. With bright red poppies, flumed with blooms from Pampas grass and contained in milk churns, they have captured created a space that is sure to capture a glance from customers and passers-by and perhaps allow a pause for thought, lest we forget.

Pippins Nursery and Florist have a Poppy Appeal collection box in the shop and customers are welcome to pop in and donate and collect a Poppy. We also have a beautiful selection of flowers to bring cheer to your home, friends and loved ones. 01825 830571

The next Farmers’ Market is on Saturday, November 16. This market is definitely the one where you should be thinking of stocking up for Christmas.

All the usual stalls will be attending selling lots of delicious local produce. You can order your fish, cheese and meat to pick up at the December market, so no last-minute panic about goods being unavailable. Our new bread stall, The Bakehouse, was a huge hit at the last market and I am pleased to say they are attending again selling artisan breads and pastries.

The Kitchen of the Old Dragon will have her wonderful array of preserves and chutneys which make lovely Christmas gifts. Sussex Biltong have a wide range of meats, all of which will keep until Christmas. Why not buy your dog a treat from Little Dale Dogs?

The above are just a few of the stalls attending. Come along, grab a coffee from Chapels Café and have a wander around and see what our market has to offer.

Shopping at the market is a great way to support our local producers. We are always looking for new stalls at the market, so if you make something, either food or craft, and would be interested in having a stall, do please contact us at [email protected] to find out more.

The market runs on the third Saturday of the month from 9am to 12.30pm and is held in the Co-op carpark at 110 High Street, Heathfield. Free car parking too! Heathfield Farmers’ Market 2024 dates: November 16, December 21.

Friends of Parkside School, Heathfield, will be holding their own Fireworks Night 2024 tonight, Friday, November 8. Gates will open at 5pm, with the first display approximately 6.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now at: https://parkside.onlineticketseller.com “As always there will be great food, refreshments, music and glow stands as well as not one but Two fireworks shows. (A quieter display first for those with more sensitive ears followed by the more traditional big bangs for the thrill seekers!)

The Repair Café Heathfield and Horam, next session is this weekend on November 9. We meet on the second Saturday of every month from 9.30am until 12 noon at Horam Village Hall, A267, Horam TN21 0JE.

We hope to see you! Help us preserve our environment and dent our throw away culture. Everyone is welcome. Yummy home-baked cakes and refreshments while you wait! On most occasions we will be able to repair computers, electrical items, cycles, minor mechanical problems, furniture, and small sewing repairs. See our facebook page: Repair café 21, or for more information please email: [email protected]

The Art of Rag Rug Exhibition is also this weekend on Saturday, November 9 from 11am until 3pm at Punnetts Town Village Hall. TN21 9DH Demonstrations, Homemade Tea/Coffee and Cake, £3 entrance fee (Cash Only)

Heathfield and Waldron Community First Responders are proud to be bringing back their 7th Annual Quiz Night, this weekend, on Saturday, November 9 at Kings Church, Station Road, Heathfield. Prizes for the top three teams, and raffle. Doors open at 7pm and Quiz starts at 7.30pm. Cost £5 per person with a maximum of six people per team. Bring your own food and drinks.

“Help us to raise some vital funds to continue the life-saving work we do” Come along and help us raise vital funds for the charity. To book, see the Heathfield and Waldron Responders Facebook page and scan the QR code to book.

Heathfield Morning WI meet on the second Tuesday in the month. Next meeting, November 12, from 10am until 12pm, with a choir, at The Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield, TN21 8LB.

We meet in the morning on the second Tuesday in the month and welcome new members to join us. Just come along and enjoy our activities, outings and great speakers. To find out more please email: [email protected] At our October meeting we had a visit from Beachy Head Chaplaincy.

The Art Society Wealden Heathfield. Our next lecture is this week, on Tuesday, November 12 entitled The Profitable Art of Flattery: Reynolds, Gainsborough and Portraiture in the 18th Century by speaker Sarah Ciacci.

By the latter half of the 1700s British artists who wanted to make money chose portraiture as the genre to focus on. The two most successful portrait painters of the day were Sir Joshua Reynolds and Thomas Gainsborough. Both worked in very different styles which reflected different modes of flattery. Another key ‘portrait’ painter is George Stubbs, who did not paint portraits of people but animals – he was the horse painter par excellence.

We seek to bring people together through a shared curiosity and love for the arts. Our monthly meetings take place at the Heathfield Community Hall, on the second Tuesday of each month at 2.15pm, and provide a welcoming and popular place for members to socialise and hear expert speakers.

New members are very welcome to contact The Membership Secretary- to find out arrangements to join at: [email protected] More information about the society can be viewed at: http://theartssocietywealden.org.uk

Maynards Green C P School second Open Day for pupils starting school in Reception in 2025 is on Tuesday, November 12 at 9am. You are warmly invited to join on of the tours. To make an appointment please telephone 01435 812622 or email: [email protected] Maynards Green C P School vision is for children to have confidence, skills and attitude to become responsible citizens who can achieve their potential.

Parkside Primary School. Are you interested in your child joining Parkside Primary School? We are always happy to meet new families interested in Parkside. If your child is due to start school in September 2025, visit us for our open days on Tuesday, November 12 at 6.30pm and Thursday, November 14 at 9.15am No need to book! For further informationa dnthe view our prospectus please see: www.parksideprimary.org

Bereavement support group. Come and meet with others who understand how you are feeling, with support of local bereavement counsellor Sue Jenkins. We meet every second Wednesday in the month, next session: Wednesday, November 13 from 2pm until 4pm at the Church Lounge, Union Church, Station Road, Heathfield. For more information, please contact [email protected] or call 0795 8938746 or just turn up. This group is kindly sponsored by White Feather Funerals

Punnetts Town Community Primary School and Nursery School. If your child is due to start School in September 2025, please join us for our Open events on either November 13 at 9.30am or November 20 at 5pm.

If you are unable to make either of these dates, please contact the school office on 01435830361 or email [email protected] and we can arrange an alternative time. We look forward to welcoming you soon.

If you are looking for a space for your child, we have do have spaces. Please contact the school office on 01435830361. We look forward to hearing from you. “We believe that childhood is a precious time, and this underpins our aim to nurture our children ensuring their happiness and feeling of safety at school.”

Cross in Hand CE Primary School Open Days for prospective parents with pupils starting school in Reception in 2025 are on Tuesday, November 19 at 6.30pm and Wednesday, November 20 at 9.30am. Call 01435 862941 or email: [email protected]

Or visit the website at: www.crossinhandschool.com “Cross in Hand is a very happy and welcoming school with a team of staff that put their heart and soul into nurturing and inspiring the children.”

The Village Players perform several productions every year, including dramas, comedies, musicals and pantomimes. They will return to The Dunn Village Hall this November with Norman Robbins’ play, The Late Mrs Early by Norman Robbins.

The Village Players, performances take place on Wednesday, November 20 - Saturday, November 23 at The Dunn Village Hall, Rushlake Green TN21 9QD. 6.30pm start. Rehearsals are in full swing for The Village Players’ Cafe Theatre, featuring Norman Robbins’ play The Late Mrs Early. The play is a light comedy, set in a terraced council house during the 1970s, in the Northern town of Castleford.

Alice Early is a domineering woman who rules her family with a rod of iron and is horrified when her young son Terry announces his engagement to Susan Rickworth, a local girl. Alice , it seems, has a historical connection with the Rickworth family and is determined to stop the wedding - even if it kills her! Sam Early, however, is very happy for his son to marry Susan but when the Rickworths visit the house Alice certainly makes her presence felt… Do come and enjoy a two-course meal followed by this very enjoyable comedy. Licensed Bar. Book online via our website www.villageplayersrushlakegreen.co.uk

Handmade Christmas Market Sunday, November 17 from 10.30am until 3pm at Punnetts Town Village Hall, Free admission. Stalls to include: Fresh Dough (Crowborough) Hunniwood Art, Albert’s Friends, Miss Peaches Designs, and many more. This will also be a fundraiser for Pass it on Community fridge Hailsham.

Heathfield’s Annual Christmas Tree Festival Just two weeks to go! Heathfield’s Annual Christmas Tree Festival begins on Friday, November 22 until Sunday, December 1, at the Union Church Station Road. A glorious display of Christmas trees from local groups, charities and organisations. Open for public viewing Monday 25th to Friday 29th 10am until 4pm. (Closed Wednesday) Also Thursday 28th open 5pm until 8pm, refreshments available during these times.

Special events taking place during the week include: Friday 22nd Launch event 3.30pm until 7.30pm, Saturday 23rd Nov Charity Quiz in the Trees 7pm. Sunday 24th Nov Piano Recital and afternoon tea 2pm. Saturday 30th November Kit Wilson Fun Day 10am – 2pm and Cake and Wine Club Choir concert 7pm. Sunday 1st Dec Closing Carol Service at 4pm, Please see our website/separate posters for more details.

Nativity Set Festival Weekend. A first for St Richard's church, Upper Station Road Heathfield, November 23 and 24 a Nativity Set Festival Weekend. The church will be decorated with Nativity sets/crib scenes as we look forward to Christmas.

All of the Nativity sets loaned to the church for that weekend have stories to tell, some old, some new, some precious and even a one made of lego, all treasured by their owners who want to help us get into the spirit of Christmas, telling the story of the birth of Jesus. There will be a Nativity scene outside with the opportunity for families to 'put their faces into the picture', you could take a photo and make it your Christmas card on line for friends and family.

The church will be open from 10am -4pm on Saturday 23rd and after the 10am morning service on Sunday 24th the church will be open again from 11am-4pm, do come and bring your friends, it's going to be a great Festival Weekend and a first for Heathfield.

All the cribs will be blessed on Friday 22nd once they are all in place, the blessing will take place during an ancient service of Compline at 9pm ( think of monastic worship and candle lit churches), all are welcome to this service. During the weekend St Richard's church hall will be open offering refreshments with a Christmassy theme as well as stalls, a raffle, guess the weight of the Christmas cake etc, etc, and there will be craft activities with a Christmas theme for all those young at heart, whatever age you may be!

Do come and visit St Richard's church for our first Nativity Set/Crib Festival weekend, then go and see the Christmas tree festival at Union Church, and make it a weekend to remember the Spirit of Christmas. You never know it may become an annual event at St Richard's church, Upper Station Road Heathfield, just look out for the bunting and display boards.

Green Gyms. On the Cuckoo Trail over the last couple of weeks, Green Gym volunteers have fixed some steps at Polegate, cut back some laurel in Heathfield and re-painted a Sustrans sign in Horam.

Green Gyms are such a lovely way to boost health and wellbeing, by keeping active in the outdoors, taking care of the Cuckoo Trail, meeting new people, learning new skills and taking part in a few hours of exercise that improves the environment... No running, no jumping, and everything can be done at a pace that suits you. Get in touch with Becky to book on. Tea and biscuits provided! Email: [email protected]

Tottingworth Farm have teamed up with The Flower House Burwash to offer an afternoon at Tottingworth Farm, Christmas Wreath Making on Thursday, November 28 between 4pm-6pm. Come and try your skills at making your own Christmas Wreath.

The price is £45 per person including a hot drink and a mince pie. If you would like to book a space, then please contact Hayley by calling 01435 884002 or emailing her directly at: [email protected] Spaces are limited so book soon to enjoy this festive afternoon.

Rotary Club of Heathfield & Waldron ladies are looking for stall holders for a Christmas Table Top Sale for St Wilfrid’s Hospice on December 8 at the Buxted Park Sports Pavilion TN22 4AY from 10.30 to 2.30pm. New, pre-loved sellers and buyers needed. All funds to be donated to St Wilfred’s Hospice. For reservations, all enquiries contact Linda 07976251238 or [email protected] Table or space £15 Public Entry on the day £1.

Age UK East Sussex, are seeking a dedicated individual to join the Board as a Finance Trustee. Do you want to make a difference with your Financial Expertise? Are you passionate about supporting older people? To find out more please: Email: [email protected] or Call: 01273 476704

The Heathfield & Waldron Twinning Association's Annual Quiz was held on Friday, November 1. It was a very enjoyable event with almost 80 attendees. The Committee would like to thank all those who came along to support the Association and who made it such a successful evening."

Heathfield Folk Dance Club. We are a sociable folkdance club offering a friendly welcome and relaxed atmosphere. Our dancing is intended to be light-hearted and fun. We are an affiliated member of the English Folk Dance and Song Society.

Anyone interested in seeing what the Club has to offer is welcome to come along on a Tuesday evening. Come on your own or bring a partner or friend or both. We have about thirty members of all genders.

We have a varied programme that embraces traditional and modern country dances, predominately in the English and American styles with occasional excursions into dances of other nationalities. All dances are walked through and called. We cater for dancers of all abilities from new to experienced.

Several Club members are experienced callers and we regularly invite visiting callers. We meet each Tuesday evening from 7.30 to 10pm in St Richards Church Hall. Park Road, Heathfield. TN21 8DS. The hall is adjacent to the church.

The first night is free and after that, £3 a night including refreshments. What could you lose? Come along. Get exercise in an enjoyable way. All Club members will help you, if you need it, and you will quickly pick it up. Contact Details. Marjorie – 01323 370341

Community Toy Swap, at Welcome Baptist Church on Monday, November 25 at 7.30pm come and fill your bag with new-to-you toys for FREE, just in time for Christmas!

Drop off donations at the church weekday mornings or leave them in the wooden playhouse outside. Donate your gently used toys by Monday, November 25 at 2pm. Remember: All toys should be clean and in good condition. Let's come together and share the joy of giving!

Remember, it is always Free to add your local news, notification of events and appeals in this Heathfield Town Community News Column. Please email: [email protected]